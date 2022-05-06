Governor Of Nigeria's Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele Picks N100m Ruling APC Presidential Forms

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele has picked up the expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the presidential ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He picked up his forms on Friday morning from the party’s organising secretary, at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

SaharaReporters had reported how Emefiele had been using funds from the apex bank to fund his presidential ambition.

The newspaper also exclusively learnt that a cabal led by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami was strongly behind the push for Emefiele to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of other strong contenders in the party.

Another prominent member of the cabal is media entrepreneur, Nduka Obaigbena.

Obaigbena is the founding Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of the THISDAY Media Group and ARISE News Channel.

Recently, Emefiele’s supporters, mainly youths, spotted white T-Shirts with the inscription MEFFY 2023 at an occasion held in Lagos, asked him to join the race.

Convener of the group, Wale Fapohunda, had told the gathering that since Emefiele’s appointment as CBN Governor, he had spent his energy building a resilient financial system that can serve the development needs of the economy, ignoring the glaring fact that Nigeria’s economy had dipped to its worst state ever during Emefiele’s tenure as CBN governor.

SaharaReporters in February reported how Emefiele was preparing for the 2023 presidential race by bringing in three aircraft for his campaign.

SaharaReporters learnt that Emefiele had also been asked by the cabal in the Muhammadu Buhari presidency supporting his infamous ambition to tender his resignation and focus on his presidential campaign.

Emefiele had allocated about N500 billion for his presidential ambition, leveraging his edge as the manager of the country’s most critical financial institution, SaharaReporters had also reported.

“Emefiele has brought in three airplanes for his campaign. He was asked to resign. He has allocated about N500 billion for his campaign,” a top source had revealed to SaharaReporters.