Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple, Ekpa Reacts To UK Government's Recognition Of IPOB As Terrorist Group

Simon Ekpa, a self-professed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has debunked media reports about the United Kingdom Government recognising IPOB as a terrorist organisation and violent group.

The UK Visas and Immigration office in its May 2022 policy update had recognised IPOB as a terrorist organisation and a group that uses violence to achieve its aims.

Simon Ekpa

UKVI referred to IPOB whose leader, Kanu, is currently in the custody of Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS) as a terrorist organisation to be excluded from its asylum programme for violent crimes and human rights violations.

However, Simon Ekpa on Friday on his social media handles described the report as media propaganda, stressing that it should be disregarded.

Ekpa asserted that UK Home Office has never declared IPOB as terrorist organisation. He noted that he had carefully studied the reports, saying at no point did they declare IPOB as terrorists.

He said asylum cases are handled individually anywhere in the world, affirming that he will address it on Friday evening.

"Disregard @MobilePunch media propaganda & reporting @ukhomeoffice declared IPOB as terrorists. @ukhomeoffice never declared IPOB as terrorists organisation. I have carefully studied the reports & at no point did @ukhomeoffice declare IPOB as terrorists https://t.co/S4IZVgbAcT

"IPOB Autopilot reloaded media team is back & stronger! We’ve defeated all enemies & odds.

"Now, we are moving to the next stage of the Biafra liberation. Disregard the misleading report from @MobilePunch on @ukhomeoffice asylum cases are handled individually anywhere in the world," he said.