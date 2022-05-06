Nnamdi Kanu Confident Of Winning Cases Pending In UN, UK, ICC, Nigerian Courts, Others – IPOB Leader’s Lawyer

The Nigerian government has filed charges bordering on terrorism and treason against him.

by Saharareporters, New York May 06, 2022

The detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed confidence in pending court cases, one of his lawyers, Aloy Ejimakor, said on Thursday.
The cases are pending before courts in Umuahia, Abia; Abuja, Nigeria; Kenya; UK; UN; AU and the International Criminal Court (ICC), Ejimakor added.

Bruce Fein, Kanu’s international lawyer recently petitioned the ICC, asking that the Director-General of Nigeria’s secret police, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi should be charged.
He also recently petitioned the UN Security Council, seeking the probe of Nigeria and Kenya over the roles they played in the arrest and rendition of the IPOB leader to Nigeria from Kenya.
Kanu was arrested in Kenya last June and brought to Nigeria after he had fled to the United Kingdom in 2017 following the invasion of his home by the military.
Speaking about the routine visit of Kanu’s legal team to the detained IPOB leader on Thursday, Ejimakor noted, “UPDATE: I just concluded a visitation with Onyendu #MNK in the company of my colleague, Barr Habilla from Barr Ejiofor’s office. MNK is cheery & he remains confident in the cases pending in Umuahia, Abuja, Kenya, UK, UN, AU & ICC. He salutes all that labor in defense of freedom.”
 

Saharareporters, New York

