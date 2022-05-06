Terrorists Kill Eight Residents In Plateau, Injure Two Others in Fresh Attack

It was learnt that the armed men attacked the communities on Thursday night.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 06, 2022

No fewer than eight people have been reportedly killed and two others injured by gunmen in Cinke and Zarama villages of Kwall district, Irigwe chiefdom, Bassa local government area of Plateau State.
Confirming the incident, the Publicity Secretary, Irigwe Development Association, IDA, Davidson Malison, said, “Residents of Cinke and Zarama villages of Kwall District woke up on the left-hand side of the bed following the unprovoked attacks launched by Fulani militia on Thursday, May 5, 2022, resulting in the killing of eight persons and injuring of two persons.
“The attack is no doubt the continuous perpetration of terror and mayhem in Rigwe land in an attempt to forcefully eject the peace-loving Rigwe people from their ancestral land as well as the complete annihilation of the entire tribe.
“The attack has become a daily affair as the marauders have assumed an immune set of people and are feeling untouchable daring the authorities concerned. This spate of wanton killings and destructions of lives and property, stealing of valuable items of the Rigwe people have passed a condemnable level and require a drastic decision and action that will call and treat the attackers in the language they comprehend to place them in their cocoons.
“We are yet again thrown into a deep mourning mood and sadly commiserate with the entire Rigwe people especially the immediate families over the loss. Once again, our call for the authorities concerned saddled with the responsibility of protection of lives and property of the citizens to step up and double efforts in safeguarding the Rigwe people cannot be overemphasised.”
“The National leadership of Irigwe Development Association (IDA)  and encourages her people to be security-conscious and alert,” and gave names of the victims as, “Irah Weyi 48yrs, Elizabeth Weyi 21yrs, Ladi Mandu, Mary Gya 4yrs, Esther La’aji 5yrs, Titus Agah 40, Aweh Ngwe 47 and Sunday Dada (Corporal). The persons injured are Munto Gado and Sarah Weyi. Destroyed and stolen items are three phones, Television, and an MP3 (Jambox).”

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

