2023: Contesting For Nigerian President Is Demotion For Me – Bishop Oyedepo

According to him, although he believes in Nigeria, it’s too late for him to contest the highest political position in the nation.

by Saharareporters, New York May 07, 2022

The presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church, popularly known as Winners Chapel, worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has said he will not be contesting for the presidency in the 2023 elections.

Oyedepo said vying to be Nigeria’s president is a demotion to him, adding that he’s called for a global impact.

He said this during a leadership summit transmitted worldwide.

Oyedepo said, “I believe in Nigeria and that’s why I am still here, and still praying for Nigeria. But I consider it a demotion if I am invited to become the president of Nigeria. I am called for a global impact. I saw this in 1984. Even the devil knows that you can’t be genuinely sold-out to serving God, and not stand out in life.”

A number of pastors have come out to obtain presidential nomination forms in a bid to become the country’s number one citizen – notable among them are Pastor Tunde Bakare, and current Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo who is a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

 

Saharareporters, New York

