2023: South-East Leaders Summon Chief Uwazuruike For Endorsing Governor Yahaya Bello

The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum has summoned a leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, to explain his alleged decision to betray the Igbo cause for the Presidency.

This comes days after the MASSOB leader endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State for the 2023 Presidency.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Punch reports that the MASSOB leader had agreed to appear before the Igbo elders to give reasons why he should not be punished for his action.

Last Saturday, Uwazuruike who is also the leader of the Biafra Independence Movement, BIM downplayed the call for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction.

Uwazuruike said he did not believe in the idea of Igbo Presidency, stressing that such should be discarded. He had, however, thrown his weight behind the presidential aspiration of Bello, saying he did not believe in zoning and power rotation.

Uwazuruike urged Nigerians to shun zoning because it had no place in the country’s constitution.

According to Uwazuruike, zoning leads to sectionalism of some regions of the country.

He had said, “I don’t believe in the idea of zoning system or Igbo president because zoning means sectionalism.”

According to Uwazuruike, if Nigeria’s sovereignty must be upheld, zoning should be discarded.

“If we want to talk about Nigeria, we must throw the presidential contest open but if you throw it open, it must be for the youths, not elders, because the elders have failed us.”

A source in IECF, told Punch that Uwazuruike had agreed to honour the invitation of Igbo elders.

The source said, “Anyway, we are handling it, we have invited him for questioning and he has agreed to come and he may face serious punishment if he doesn’t show remorse and give valid defence.

“A former governor of old Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, and former chairman of Police Service Commission, Simon Okeke, popularly called Ochendo, were the persons who went and released Uwazuruike from prison. They are the leaders of IECF; they brought him out from prison. He has agreed to appear before the Igbo elders.”