African Action Congress Party Fixes June 1 To 3 For Primary Elections

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the African Action Congress (AAC) has fixed June 1 and 3 for its primary elections into elective positions.

The party also released its schedule of activities, in a statement released on Saturday by Femi Adeyeye, the AAC's National Publicity Secretary.

While expression of interest and nomination forms for all elective positions are free, Adeyeye said all hopefuls are expected to pay obligatory donations.

He said the registration of hopefuls will commence on May 6 and end on May 9.

“The National Working Committee of the African Action Congress (AAC) seizes this medium to announce to the public, some of the activities and breakdown of financial responsibilities required of aspirants who wish to run in 2023, on the platform of the only revolutionary party in Nigeria,” the statement reads.

“This is a part of several processes set by the NWC to make sure people of integrity, competence and ideological clarity are the ones flying the untainted flag of the AAC.”

The schedule, according to the statement is as follows: May 6-9: Registration of aspirants; May 11: Mass meeting of aspirants with the national executive committee; June 1-3: Primaries for all positions

“The dates for meeting with leaders of other socio-political organisations affiliated with the party and screening of aspirants for all elective positions is to be announced soon."

Aspirants into the following elective positions are expected to pay the set amount:

Presidential — N500,000

Gubernatorial — N300,000

Senatorial — N300,000

House of representatives — N250,000

House of assembly — N100,000

Chairmanship —N50,000

Councillorship —N25,000

Waiver to run (for aspirant whose membership is less than two years)

Presidential -N200,000

Gubernatorial -N150,000

Senatorial-N150,000

House of representatives-N100,000

House of assembly- N50,000

Chairmanship-N20,000

Councilorship -N10,000

Exemptions on obligatory donations

No donation for handicapped/disabled

Women- 25% discount

No donation for tertiary institution students

No donation required from honorably discharged security personnel from police, military, civil defence, road safety- No donation

Serving or retired teachers, nurses and emergency service workers are not required to pay the obligatory donation.

The party spokesperson said hopefuls for all elective positions are to pay N50,000 for form processing fee and N200 membership dues which is not applicable to hopefuls under waiver.

Adeyeye added that hopefuls “are advised to fill in functional email addresses on the portal, to be duly notified of all activities; submission of forms, meetings, training.”