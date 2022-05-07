Another Traditional Ruler, Onijeru Dies In Oyo State

A traditional ruler in Oyo State, the Onijeru of Ijeru land in the Ogbomoso South Local government area of the state, Oba Elijah Popoola, has passed on.

According to a report by Daily Post, Oba Popoola joined his ancestors on Friday at the age of 85 after a brief illness.

It was learnt that the monarch ascended the throne in the year 2008.

In the past six months, no fewer than seven traditional rulers in the state have joined their ancestors.

Prominent among the traditional rulers who have joined their ancestors in the last six months in the state are the Onigbeti, Soun of Ogbomoso, Olubadan of Ibadan land and Alaafin of Oyo, among others.

Also, the Asigangan of Igangan, in Ibarapa North local government area Oba Lasisi Adeoye Lawuyi Aribiyan, passed on.

The 41st Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji also joined his ancestors on January 2nd 2022 at the age of 93.

On January 31st 2022, another monarch, Oba Gabriel Adepoju, joined his ancestors. Oba Adepoju was until his death the Oloko of Oko Ile in the Oriire Local Government area of the state.

On April 8th 2022, the Onikoyi of Ikoyi-Ile, in the Oriire Local Government Area of the state, Oba Abdulyekeen Ayinla Oladipupo, joined his ancestors.