Another Two-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

On arrival, information gathered from the residents revealed that the building gave signs several hours before the building collapsed.

by Saharareporters, New York May 07, 2022

A two-storey building has collapsed in the Ago Palace Way area of Lagos State, barely a week after the collapse of a building in the Ebute Metta area.

According to reports, the two-storey building located at Chris Igadi Street, off Ago Palace Way, opposite Kilimanjaro/ AP filling station, collapsed in the wee hours of Saturday.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said rescuers responded to the incident at about 3am on Saturday.

“Fortunately, nobody was trapped as all the occupants evacuated the area when the signs began two hours before the collapse.

“A head count of occupants was carried out to ensure no occupant is missing and the remains of the building were cordoned off,” he said.

He added that the operation was concluded at about 5:23am, adding that the site would be handed over to LABSCA and Ministry of Physical Planning for further investigation.

 

