Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Probes Sources Of N100million, N40million Used By Aspirants To Obtain APC, PDP Parties’ Nomination Forms

The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa said this on Friday when he featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 07, 2022

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has begun investigations to ensure that the monies used in the purchase of nomination forms by political parties ahead of the 2023 elections are legitimate.
The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa said this on Friday when he featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today.


“When it comes to the issue of monitoring election funds as well as candidates’ funds, that has to do with the work of INEC in this regard but, of course, we are working hand in gloves with INEC and other related agencies in that field to ensure that we follow the money, we know the source, whether it is legitimate or illegitimate because that is what concerns us,” he said.
His comments followed the outcry that greeted the prices for the nomination forms for the major political parties. While the All Progressives Congress (APC) pegged the presidential nomination form price at N100million; that of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is N40million.
“You know that we are concerned about good governance. We are concerned about transparency; accountability. We are also concerned about ensuring that corrupt elements are not given leadership positions in this country,” the EFCC explained further.
“That is one of the things we are working behind the scene to ensure that at least we make our positions known on some certain actors within the political space in this country.”

