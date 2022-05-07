Buhari Government Has No Plan For Nigerian Youths — Labour Union, TUC Reacts To Prolonged University Lecturers’ Strike

President Buhari’s body language to the ongoing strike showed that his administration had no plan for the future of Nigerian youths.

by Saharareporters, New York May 07, 2022

The Trade Union Congress has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari's administration over the lingering strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), which has paralysed the country’s public universities since February 2022.

The TUC Chairman in Kogi State, Ranti Ojo, during an interview with Daily Post on Saturday, said President Buhari’s body language to the ongoing strike showed that his administration had no plan for the future of Nigerian youths.

He lamented the continuous crisis rocking the nation’s educational sector, noting that the students were always at the receiving end whenever organised unions embarked on a strike action.

He recalled that the crisis between ASUU and the Federal Government could be traced far back to 2009 when the latter reneged on the agreement it had with the union leaders.

Ojo, however, warned that the Federal Government should do something urgently to avert any breakdown of law and order across the country, stressing that a repeat of the #EndSARS protest may likely reoccur as students are already running out of patience with their leaders.

“We have many students that are supposed to be in the National Youths Service Corps but now, they are roaming around the streets because of the ongoing strike. Our children are now turning themselves into something else. Immorality, robbery, insecurity and many more are now the order of day.

“The government is feeling less concerned because most of their children are not schooling in this country. With what is on the ground, the present administration has no plan for our education or the future of our youths.

“The political class has failed us because their children are not in the country as they are all abroad. Something urgent must be done to avoid any crisis in Nigeria. The education sector must be given priority.

“Look at the money they budget for our parliamentarians. Can you imagine, a political appointee bought a nomination form for N100million? Where did he get the money to do that? This is the Minister for State for Education. For me, the political class has failed us, not only in the educational sector, but in all ramifications,” he lamented.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigerian Polytechnic Lecturers, ASUP Threaten To Shut Down Schools, Join University Teachers Currently On Strike
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Education PHOTONEWS: Students Protest Over ASUU Strike In Akure
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Education ASUU Strike: NANS Barricades Niger Bridge For Hours
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Education Governor Fashola Proposes Reduction In LASU Fees
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Education PHOTONEWS: LASU Students #Occupy Governor Fashola's Office Over Tuition Hike
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Bayelsa Medical Students Decry Neglect In Russia, Have Not Received Stipends In 14 Months
Exclusive "We Are Starving And Dying" -- Bayelsa Medical Students In Russia Have Not Received Stipends In 14 Months
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Director-General Of Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Dumps APC Party
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Dunamis Pastor Disconnects Light, Water Supply To Residence Of Schoolteacher Dismissed Illegally In Abuja
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Not On Our List Of Terrorist Groups Nor Proscribed In Britain – UK Makes Clarifications On Contentious Document
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Members Of Ruling Party, APC Storm Party Secretariat In Ekiti Over Alleged Imposition Of Candidate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Police Arrest Officer Seen In Viral Video Dancing In Support Of Cult Group
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel House Of Representatives Caucus Warns Buhari Government To Avert Impending Shutdown Of Domestic Airlines
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Resign From Central Bank If You’re Running For President – Governor Tambuwal Tells Emefiele
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Groups Purchase N100million APC Presidential Form For African Bank, AfDB President, Adesina
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Tradition Children Who Lost Their Parents To Bandits, Boko Haram Are Mine – Sultan Of Sokoto
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Terrorists Invade Zamfara Communities, Kill Over 50 Residents In Mass Attacks
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Central Bank Governor Now Danger To Nigeria’s Financial Sector — PDP Reacts To Emefiele’s Picking Of N100million Nomination Form
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity UK Government Recognises Nnamdi Kanu’s Indigenous People Of Biafra As Terrorist Organisation, Violent Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad