Central Bank Governor Now Danger To Nigeria’s Financial Sector — PDP Reacts To Emefiele’s Picking Of N100million Nomination Form

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said Emefiele had violated public service rules.

by Sahara Reporters May 07, 2022

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the immediate arrest and investigation of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, over his involvement in partisan politics.

This comes after the CBN Governor picked the nomination form of the All Progressives Congress.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele. Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Emefiele reportedly picked the form on Friday from the party’s organising secretary at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

However, during a press conference on Friday, the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said Emefiele had violated public service rules.

Ologunagba said, “Our party received intelligence that the CBN governor is being promoted by the presidency. The CBN Act 2007 section 9 says the Governor and Deputy Governor shall devote the entirety of their time to the bank and shall not engage in part-time employment whether with remuneration or not.

“The CBN is a critical organ of the state and with this development, the CBN governor can no longer continue to operate in his current capacity.

“Emefiele has become a present danger to the nation’s financial sector as his presence in the race will deter investors and diminish the confidence of foreign investors in the Nigerian economy.

“We, therefore, demand the immediate arrest and investigation of Mr Emefiele for alleged financial malfeasance and use of state resources to fund his ambition.”

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Friday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately remove Emefiele over his involvement in partisan politics.

SERAP urged Buhari to remove Emefiele stating that the latter had acted contrary to section 9 of the CBN Act which forbids CBN governors and their deputies from engaging in politics.

