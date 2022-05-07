Children Who Lost Their Parents To Bandits, Boko Haram Are Mine – Sultan Of Sokoto

According to the Sultan, the children are no longer orphans because he is their father.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 07, 2022

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, who is also President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, has declared that the orphans of banditry and the Boko Haram insurgency are his children.

Abubakar made the declaration on Saturday, at the Eid-el-fitr lunch organised for the students of UK Jarma Academy in Sokoto State.

Sultan of Sokoto

The school, which was initiated by a Sokoto-based philanthropist, Umarun Kwabo, has 171 orphans from Borno, Yobe and Sokoto states.

They include 117 orphans from Borno, 21 from Yobe and 33 from Sokoto, being sponsored by the philanthropist to acquire their education to tertiary institutions.

According to the Sultan, the children are no longer orphans because he is their father.

“We will continue to ensure that these children are living comfortably, we are their parents and they are our children,” he said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Abubakar also called on scholars to sustain more enlightenment on the need for the society to support orphans.

“The gesture, if properly sustained by our society, will drastically reduce the ugly situation of rampant begging across our domain,” he said.

The Sultan appreciated the sponsor of the children, and called on the Sokoto State Government and others to continue to support the initiative.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who was represented by his Deputy, Munir Dan’iya, reassured of his administration’s commitment in supporting orphans.

He thanked Kwabo for sustaining the initiative and appealed to other personalities to emulate the gesture.

Earlier, the school proprietor said the gesture was part of his commitment to encourage the society to support orphans across the country.

“This initiative is a message to all Nigerians. I am sure no matter how little, one can assist to reduce the burden of a single orphan within the society,” Mr Kwabo said.

Also, Mohammed Maidoki, Chairman, UK Jarma Management Board, thanked the sponsor for taking up the children’s welfare.

Maidoki said that they had since engaged in various skill acquisition programmes which included tailoring, phone repairs and knitting.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Tradition Another Traditional Ruler, Onijeru Dies In Oyo State
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News The Olu Of Warri Is Dead
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
CRIME Traditional Idanre Chiefs Shielding Suspect In Pregnant Woman’s Death, Beg Family To Settle Case Outside Law
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Politics Ganduje Ignores Court Order, Appoints Four New Emirs
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Politics Corruption Allegation: I'm Not The Account Officer, Sanusi Replies To Ganduje’s Query
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Don't Take Nigerians Back To Military Era, Free Sowore -Gani Adams Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Director-General Of Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Dumps APC Party
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Dunamis Pastor Disconnects Light, Water Supply To Residence Of Schoolteacher Dismissed Illegally In Abuja
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Not On Our List Of Terrorist Groups Nor Proscribed In Britain – UK Makes Clarifications On Contentious Document
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Members Of Ruling Party, APC Storm Party Secretariat In Ekiti Over Alleged Imposition Of Candidate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Police Arrest Officer Seen In Viral Video Dancing In Support Of Cult Group
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel House Of Representatives Caucus Warns Buhari Government To Avert Impending Shutdown Of Domestic Airlines
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Buhari Government Has No Plan For Nigerian Youths — Labour Union, TUC Reacts To Prolonged University Lecturers’ Strike
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Resign From Central Bank If You’re Running For President – Governor Tambuwal Tells Emefiele
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Groups Purchase N100million APC Presidential Form For African Bank, AfDB President, Adesina
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Terrorists Invade Zamfara Communities, Kill Over 50 Residents In Mass Attacks
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Central Bank Governor Now Danger To Nigeria’s Financial Sector — PDP Reacts To Emefiele’s Picking Of N100million Nomination Form
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity UK Government Recognises Nnamdi Kanu’s Indigenous People Of Biafra As Terrorist Organisation, Violent Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad