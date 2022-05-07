Composer Of Nigerian Youths Service, NYSC Anthem, Wole Adetiran Dies

Wole Adetiran, the composer of the National Youth Service Corps anthem, has passed on.

The Septuagenarian's death was announced on Friday by a publicity officer from the Ogun State NYSC office, Emmanuel Igba.



Igba in a message, said, “He is dead. The LGI already sent an official message to the State Coordinator who will inform the DG. He died this evening.”

Adetiran’s death has also been announced on multiple Facebook pages of the Celestial Church of Christ, as he was the National Music Director before his death.

Adetiran was the Head of the Music Department at the Polytechnic Ibadan, between 2003 and 2007 and retired as a lecturer in 2008.



