Groups Purchase N100million APC Presidential Form For African Bank, AfDB President, Adesina

The President of African Development Bank, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, may soon join the 2023 presidential race after some groups obtained the N100million nomination and expression forms for him under the platform of the All Progressive Congress.

The former Minister of Agriculture on Saturday reportedly received his forms from a coalition of 28 groups consisting of Youth Arise Movement, Nigerians in Diaspora One Nigeria Group, Prudent Youth Association of Nigeria, women groups, farmers, people with disabilities and other civil society groups, which raised the N100million fee to purchase the forms for the former minister.

The coalition is led by the head, One Nigeria Group, Mohammed Saleh.

The payment acknowledgement slip as seen by Punch on Saturday carried Adesina’s name as the recipient of the forms.