Members Of Ruling Party, APC Storm Party Secretariat In Ekiti Over Alleged Imposition Of Candidate

They accused the State Working Committee, led by Paul Omotoso, of working with others in the state government to foist Jamiu on them.

by Sahara Reporters May 07, 2022

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday, stormed the party's secretariat in Ado Ekiti over the alleged imposition of Ekiti State Assembly deputy speaker, Hakeem Jamiu, as a candidate for the next election.

Jamiu, according to reports, is seeking a second term as a member of the House of Assembly representing Irepodun/Ifelodun State Constituency 2.

Ekiti State Assembly deputy speaker, Hakeem Jamiu PM News

However, constituents demanded that the ticket be open to other contestants rather than imposing a candidate on them.

They accused the State Working Committee, led by Paul Omotoso, of working with others in the state government to foist Jamiu on them.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, former Chairman, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Council, Kayode Ojo, said impositions would be tantamount to flouting the entrenched rotation policy in the constituency.

“The purpose of this protest is to let our party know that it can’t afford to impose Hon Hakeem Jamiu, someone who is widely deemed to be unpopular on all of us unless we want to lose to the opposition,” said Ojo.

“Again, we have unwritten rotation policy among Igbemo, Iworoko, Are, Afao/Araromi Obo wards that we should rotate this assembly seat, and that we have been doing faithfully. We don’t know the motive behind an attempt to impose the lawmaker at all cost.

“We are also saying that why the choice of Hakeem Jamiu? What has he done to deserve a second term? Why Igbemo Ekiti again that had occupied the seat six times when other wards have not occupied it for once?

“Our party should go and gauge the mood of the people in that constituency; they don’t want Jamiu any longer. He has offended so many people. This is not hatred against anybody, but a sincere concern for our party. So, if it is going to be Igbemo at all costs, the party shouldn’t impose Jamiu. They should allow free and fair primary. That is our humble demand.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Director-General Of Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Dumps APC Party
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Not On Our List Of Terrorist Groups Nor Proscribed In Britain – UK Makes Clarifications On Contentious Document
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Resign From Central Bank If You’re Running For President – Governor Tambuwal Tells Emefiele
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Groups Purchase N100million APC Presidential Form For African Bank, AfDB President, Adesina
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Central Bank Governor Now Danger To Nigeria’s Financial Sector — PDP Reacts To Emefiele’s Picking Of N100million Nomination Form
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Sack Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Now Or Expect Mass Protests — AAC Party Warns Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Director-General Of Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Dumps APC Party
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Dunamis Pastor Disconnects Light, Water Supply To Residence Of Schoolteacher Dismissed Illegally In Abuja
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Not On Our List Of Terrorist Groups Nor Proscribed In Britain – UK Makes Clarifications On Contentious Document
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Police Arrest Officer Seen In Viral Video Dancing In Support Of Cult Group
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel House Of Representatives Caucus Warns Buhari Government To Avert Impending Shutdown Of Domestic Airlines
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Buhari Government Has No Plan For Nigerian Youths — Labour Union, TUC Reacts To Prolonged University Lecturers’ Strike
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Resign From Central Bank If You’re Running For President – Governor Tambuwal Tells Emefiele
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Groups Purchase N100million APC Presidential Form For African Bank, AfDB President, Adesina
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Tradition Children Who Lost Their Parents To Bandits, Boko Haram Are Mine – Sultan Of Sokoto
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Terrorists Invade Zamfara Communities, Kill Over 50 Residents In Mass Attacks
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Central Bank Governor Now Danger To Nigeria’s Financial Sector — PDP Reacts To Emefiele’s Picking Of N100million Nomination Form
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity UK Government Recognises Nnamdi Kanu’s Indigenous People Of Biafra As Terrorist Organisation, Violent Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad