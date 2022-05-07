Members Of Ruling Party, APC Storm Party Secretariat In Ekiti Over Alleged Imposition Of Candidate

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday, stormed the party's secretariat in Ado Ekiti over the alleged imposition of Ekiti State Assembly deputy speaker, Hakeem Jamiu, as a candidate for the next election.

Jamiu, according to reports, is seeking a second term as a member of the House of Assembly representing Irepodun/Ifelodun State Constituency 2.

Ekiti State Assembly deputy speaker, Hakeem Jamiu

However, constituents demanded that the ticket be open to other contestants rather than imposing a candidate on them.

They accused the State Working Committee, led by Paul Omotoso, of working with others in the state government to foist Jamiu on them.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, former Chairman, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Council, Kayode Ojo, said impositions would be tantamount to flouting the entrenched rotation policy in the constituency.

“The purpose of this protest is to let our party know that it can’t afford to impose Hon Hakeem Jamiu, someone who is widely deemed to be unpopular on all of us unless we want to lose to the opposition,” said Ojo.

“Again, we have unwritten rotation policy among Igbemo, Iworoko, Are, Afao/Araromi Obo wards that we should rotate this assembly seat, and that we have been doing faithfully. We don’t know the motive behind an attempt to impose the lawmaker at all cost.

“We are also saying that why the choice of Hakeem Jamiu? What has he done to deserve a second term? Why Igbemo Ekiti again that had occupied the seat six times when other wards have not occupied it for once?

“Our party should go and gauge the mood of the people in that constituency; they don’t want Jamiu any longer. He has offended so many people. This is not hatred against anybody, but a sincere concern for our party. So, if it is going to be Igbemo at all costs, the party shouldn’t impose Jamiu. They should allow free and fair primary. That is our humble demand.”