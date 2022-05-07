Nigerian Presidency Should Stop Feeding On Lies — Nnamdi Kanu's Family Tackles Garba Shehu Over UK, IPOB Comments

According to him, it “goes to show the mindset of the government towards Biafra.”

by SaharaReporters, New York May 07, 2022

The family of Nnamdi Kanu, detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has advised the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency to stop sponsoring lies against pro-Biafra agitations.

Prince Emmanuel Kanu, a brother to the detained IPOB leader stated this on Saturday in an interview with Vanguard.

Kanu was reacting to the statement credited to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, over the purported designation of IPOB as a terror group by the United Kingdom.

Media reports on Friday had it that the UK government had recognised IPOB as a proscribed organisation – although the British High Commission in Abuja had refuted the claims.

But before the rebuttal by the British High Commission, Shehu said the UK’s stance was a welcome development and should be followed up with appropriate actions.

Shehu had said, “Nigeria welcomes the decision by the United Kingdom to proscribe the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist group. The violent secessionist organisation has long been proscribed as such in Nigeria where it carries out the majority of its murderous activities.

“It has taken our allies in the U.K. so long to follow suit owing to two reasons: first, the deep pockets of IPOB’s international network of funders that allow for lawyers and influence peddlers to aggressively lobby for and whitewash the activities of their client in Western courts; and second, IPOB’s influential communication network of TV and radio stations – including London-based Radio Biafra – employed with great effect to spread misinformation abroad and incite violence at home.”

But in an interview on Saturday, Prince Emmanuel said it was amusing that the President’s spokesmen already celebrated fake news without any attempt to verify the source.

According to him, it “goes to show the mindset of the government towards Biafra.”

He noted that “the President might not even be aware of the overzealousness of his spokesmen who churn out press statements without authorisation.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Not On Our List Of Terrorist Groups Nor Proscribed In Britain – UK Makes Clarifications On Contentious Document
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal Dunamis Pastor Disconnects Light, Water Supply To Residence Of Schoolteacher Dismissed Illegally In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Sack Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Now Or Expect Mass Protests — AAC Party Warns Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Tradition Another Traditional Ruler, Onijeru Dies In Oyo State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity 2023: Contesting For Nigerian President Is Demotion For Me – Bishop Oyedepo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics I Had Close Shave With Death – Female Senator Mobbed By Plateau State Youths Narrates Narrow Escape
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Not On Our List Of Terrorist Groups Nor Proscribed In Britain – UK Makes Clarifications On Contentious Document
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal Dunamis Pastor Disconnects Light, Water Supply To Residence Of Schoolteacher Dismissed Illegally In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Terrorists Invade Zamfara Communities, Kill Over 50 Residents In Mass Attacks
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
News Ex-Zamfara Governor, Yerima Declares For 2023 Presidency After Meeting Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Sack Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Now Or Expect Mass Protests — AAC Party Warns Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Tradition Another Traditional Ruler, Onijeru Dies In Oyo State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity 2023: Contesting For Nigerian President Is Demotion For Me – Bishop Oyedepo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics I Had Close Shave With Death – Female Senator Mobbed By Plateau State Youths Narrates Narrow Escape
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News I’ll Decide On 2023 Presidential Race In Next Few Days – Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Reacts To Backlashes, Calls For Resignation
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics African Action Congress Party Fixes June 1 To 3 For Primary Elections
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Buhari Supports Southern Presidency But South-East, South-West Are Divided – Governor Umahi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Russian Invasion: US Government To Dispatch Fresh $150million Weapons Package To Ukraine
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad