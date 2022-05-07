Nigerians Cannot Surrender Their Security To Clueless Buhari Government – Bauchi Governor

We must work with the state governments at sub-nationals to secure the country. Majority of our people live at the sub-nationals and local government levels.

by Sahara Reporters May 07, 2022

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has called on Nigerians to work with their state governors to secure the country, stating that security should not be left in the hands of a clueless federal government.

Mohammed made the call in an interview with journalists on Friday after he led members of his presidential aspiration team on a close-door meeting with his Benue counterpart, Samuel Ortom, in Makurdi, the state capital, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

“We must work with the state governments at sub-nationals to secure the country. Majority of our people live at the sub-nationals and local government levels. We must come up with a template; that is part of the restructuring; you cannot surrender safety and security to a clueless administration at the centre.

“You cannot allow exclusion and nepotism to drive disillusionment and to cause misconception, sensibilities up to the extent of threatening our collective heritage as Nigerians,” Mohammed said.

He said that his administration would be driven by knowledge and leadership recruitment would be in a manner that would not exclude any section of the country, stressing that everybody would have a part to play.

The president aspirant said security was the key, adding that he was going to work with his colleagues to address security challenges bedevilling the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Not On Our List Of Terrorist Groups Nor Proscribed In Britain – UK Makes Clarifications On Contentious Document
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Sack Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Now Or Expect Mass Protests — AAC Party Warns Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity 2023: Contesting For Nigerian President Is Demotion For Me – Bishop Oyedepo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics African Action Congress Party Fixes June 1 To 3 For Primary Elections
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Concerned Nigerians Group Petitions Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Over Governor Okowa's N150billion Loan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics I Had Close Shave With Death – Female Senator Mobbed By Plateau State Youths Narrates Narrow Escape
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ex-Zamfara Governor, Yerima Declares For 2023 Presidency After Meeting Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Not On Our List Of Terrorist Groups Nor Proscribed In Britain – UK Makes Clarifications On Contentious Document
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News I’ll Decide On 2023 Presidential Race In Next Few Days – Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Reacts To Backlashes, Calls For Resignation
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Sack Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Now Or Expect Mass Protests — AAC Party Warns Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Tradition Another Traditional Ruler, Onijeru Dies In Oyo State
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Dunamis Pastor Disconnects Light, Water Supply To Residence Of Schoolteacher Dismissed Illegally In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Terrorists Invade Zamfara Communities, Kill Over 50 Residents In Mass Attacks
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
Christianity 2023: Contesting For Nigerian President Is Demotion For Me – Bishop Oyedepo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics African Action Congress Party Fixes June 1 To 3 For Primary Elections
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Another Two-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Concerned Nigerians Group Petitions Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Over Governor Okowa's N150billion Loan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel National Assembly Pleads With Nigerian Airline Operators To Stop Planned Shutdown Of Flights
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad