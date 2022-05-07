Nigerians Cannot Surrender Their Security To Clueless Buhari Government – Bauchi Governor

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has called on Nigerians to work with their state governors to secure the country, stating that security should not be left in the hands of a clueless federal government.

Mohammed made the call in an interview with journalists on Friday after he led members of his presidential aspiration team on a close-door meeting with his Benue counterpart, Samuel Ortom, in Makurdi, the state capital, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

“We must work with the state governments at sub-nationals to secure the country. Majority of our people live at the sub-nationals and local government levels. We must come up with a template; that is part of the restructuring; you cannot surrender safety and security to a clueless administration at the centre.

“You cannot allow exclusion and nepotism to drive disillusionment and to cause misconception, sensibilities up to the extent of threatening our collective heritage as Nigerians,” Mohammed said.

He said that his administration would be driven by knowledge and leadership recruitment would be in a manner that would not exclude any section of the country, stressing that everybody would have a part to play.

The president aspirant said security was the key, adding that he was going to work with his colleagues to address security challenges bedevilling the country.