Presidential Bid: Governor Emefiele Acted Contrary To Central Bank Act, Remove Him Now — SERAP Tells Buhari

This comes after the CBN Governor, Emefiele, picked the nomination form of the All Progressives Congress.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 07, 2022

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately remove the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, over his involvement in partisan politics.
This comes after the CBN Governor, Emefiele, picked the nomination form of the All Progressives Congress.


Emefiele reportedly picked the form on Friday from the party’s organising secretary at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.
Reacting in a tweet, SERAP urged Buhari to remove Emefiele as the latter acted contrary to section 9 of the CBN Act which forbids CBN governors and their deputies from engaging in politics.
The tweet reads, ”We urge President Buhari to exercise his power under section 11(2)(f) of the CBN Act to immediately remove the CBN governor Mr Godwin Emefiele over his engagement in partisan politics, contrary to Section 9 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act.
”Section 9 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act provides that "The Governor and the Deputy Governors shall devote the whole of their time to the service of the Bank and while holding office shall not engage in any full or part time employment or vocation.”
Meanwhile, section 11(2) (f) of the same act emphasises the provisions of the section 9. It reads, “A CBN governor can be removed by the president provided that the removal shall be supported by two-thirds majority of the Senate praying that he so be removed.”

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

