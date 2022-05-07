Resign From Central Bank If You’re Running For President – Governor Tambuwal Tells Emefiele

The decision of Emefiele to run for the presidency, he believed, would have an immediate effect on the economy, considering its volatility.

by Saharareporters, New York May 07, 2022

Sokoto State Governor and a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Aminu Tambuwal, has called on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to as a matter of urgency resign his position in the interest of the nation’s economy.

Tambuwal, who made the call while addressing PDP delegates in Jalingo, Taraba State, on Saturday, said the economy of the country was in shambles.

The decision of Emefiele to run for the presidency, he believed, would have an immediate effect on the economy, considering its volatility.

He said, “It is high time that President Muhammadu Buhari called Emefiele to order. If he wants to contest, he must resign.”

Wondering why Emefiele would remain in office as CBN governor while seeking for the number one position of the country, he said, “If you want to run, please run, but leave our Central Bank alone.”

Tambuwal, who added that the economy was very volatile, noted that such decision could affect the economy, while decrying the present state of the nation’s economy.

Tambuwal, while noting that successful leadership demands fairness and equity, felt sad that the country was also now more divided than before.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Director-General Of Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Dumps APC Party
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Not On Our List Of Terrorist Groups Nor Proscribed In Britain – UK Makes Clarifications On Contentious Document
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Members Of Ruling Party, APC Storm Party Secretariat In Ekiti Over Alleged Imposition Of Candidate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Groups Purchase N100million APC Presidential Form For African Bank, AfDB President, Adesina
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Central Bank Governor Now Danger To Nigeria’s Financial Sector — PDP Reacts To Emefiele’s Picking Of N100million Nomination Form
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Sack Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Now Or Expect Mass Protests — AAC Party Warns Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Director-General Of Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Dumps APC Party
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Dunamis Pastor Disconnects Light, Water Supply To Residence Of Schoolteacher Dismissed Illegally In Abuja
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Not On Our List Of Terrorist Groups Nor Proscribed In Britain – UK Makes Clarifications On Contentious Document
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Members Of Ruling Party, APC Storm Party Secretariat In Ekiti Over Alleged Imposition Of Candidate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Police Arrest Officer Seen In Viral Video Dancing In Support Of Cult Group
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel House Of Representatives Caucus Warns Buhari Government To Avert Impending Shutdown Of Domestic Airlines
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Buhari Government Has No Plan For Nigerian Youths — Labour Union, TUC Reacts To Prolonged University Lecturers’ Strike
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Groups Purchase N100million APC Presidential Form For African Bank, AfDB President, Adesina
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Tradition Children Who Lost Their Parents To Bandits, Boko Haram Are Mine – Sultan Of Sokoto
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Terrorists Invade Zamfara Communities, Kill Over 50 Residents In Mass Attacks
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Central Bank Governor Now Danger To Nigeria’s Financial Sector — PDP Reacts To Emefiele’s Picking Of N100million Nomination Form
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity UK Government Recognises Nnamdi Kanu’s Indigenous People Of Biafra As Terrorist Organisation, Violent Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad