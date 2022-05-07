Resign From Central Bank If You’re Running For President – Governor Tambuwal Tells Emefiele

Sokoto State Governor and a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Aminu Tambuwal, has called on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to as a matter of urgency resign his position in the interest of the nation’s economy.

Tambuwal, who made the call while addressing PDP delegates in Jalingo, Taraba State, on Saturday, said the economy of the country was in shambles.

The decision of Emefiele to run for the presidency, he believed, would have an immediate effect on the economy, considering its volatility.

He said, “It is high time that President Muhammadu Buhari called Emefiele to order. If he wants to contest, he must resign.”

Wondering why Emefiele would remain in office as CBN governor while seeking for the number one position of the country, he said, “If you want to run, please run, but leave our Central Bank alone.”

Tambuwal, who added that the economy was very volatile, noted that such decision could affect the economy, while decrying the present state of the nation’s economy.

Tambuwal, while noting that successful leadership demands fairness and equity, felt sad that the country was also now more divided than before.