UK’s New Visa Policy Excludes Nigerian University Graduates

The United Kingdom is about to commence issuance of a new visa that allows holders of first degrees, masters, and doctorates to travel to the country and work in fields such as science, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

The visa – high potential individual visa, allows applicants to relocate to the UK without a prior job offer or sponsorship but some of the requirements have exempted those who graduated from Nigerian universities.

The new visa policy, which is expected to take off on May 30, requires prospective applicants to have graduated from the top 50 schools featured in renowned world university ranking.

The government noted that the list would be compiled annually and would comprise institutions included in the list of the top 50 universities in at least two of the following ranking systems: Times Higher Education World University rankings, Quacquarelli Symonds World University rankings, and the Academic Ranking of the World Universities.

Also, the applicants must have been awarded a degree, equivalent to or not less than a UK bachelor’s degree.

Meanwhile, Nigerian universities do not appear in any of these global rankings.

According to the UK Minister of Safe and Legal Migration, Kevin Foster, the “High Potential Individual” visa route is targeted at attracting high-skilled foreign university graduates, who will be allowed to work and stay in the UK for two or three years.

On the expiration of the visa, the holders could switch to permits under the skilled worker, start-up and innovator, exceptional talent, or scale-up route for continued stay in the UK.

“The new High Potential Individual route will make it as simple as possible for internationally mobile individuals who demonstrate high potential to come to the UK. It will enable those who have already demonstrated their potential through academic achievement to come to the UK without a prior job offer.

“If you’ve been resident in the UK for more than 12 months, you might not need to meet this requirement. Graduates with a bachelor’s or a master’s degree will be given a two-year visa. Ph.D. or other doctoral-level graduates will get visas valid for three years. This visa can only be granted once and will not be available to those who have already had a Graduate visa,” Foster said.