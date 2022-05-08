BREAKING: Family Confirms Death Of Former Nigerian Senator, Arthur Nzeribe

Confirming his death, the family released a statement signed by Ojiabu Francis Anyegbu Nzeribe; Anthony Akpati Nzeribe and Ojiabu Oliver Nwedo Nzeribe.

May 08, 2022

The family of former Nigerian Senator, Francis Arthur Nzeribe has confirmed his death.
The late lawmaker, who died on Sunday morning, was 83 years old. 

A source told SaharaReporters that Nzeribe was declared dead at a foreign hospital following an undisclosed ailment. 
According to the statement, the family has commenced traditional consultations, promising to release a programme for his funeral rites. 
They, however, appealed to members of the public to respect the privacy of the family to enable them to grieve in peace.
The statement, obtained by SaharaReporters reads, “The Nzeribe Royal Family of Umudei Royal Village of Oguta in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State in total submission to the will of God Almighty and in appreciation of a remarkably worthy life hereby announces the death of our Son, Cousin, Uncle, Husband Father, and Grandfather. Distinguished Senator, Chief Francis Arthur Uzoma Nzeribe (Ogbuagu, Oshiji, Damanze Oyimba of Oguta on the 5th day of May 2022 at the age of 83.
“While we are pained by this loss, we are proud of this African Legend who distinguished himself in various fields including Sports, International Business, Politics and gave the Nzeribe brand worldwide acclaim.
“The family has immediately commenced the necessary traditional consultations and will, in due course, release a programme for his funeral rites. We appeal to the public to respect the privacy of the family and the solemnity of this event to enable us to grieve in peace.”

