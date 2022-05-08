Chinua Achebe's Son, Chidi Bags Award In Medicine And Science At US College

Chidi Chike Achebe, son of the late Nigerian novelist, poet, and critic, Chinua Achebe, has bagged the John and Samuel Bard Award in Medicine and Science.

Achebe will on May 27 be honoured by the Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York, United States of America for his excellent and meritorious service in healthcare delivery.

A brief biography of the medical practitioner reads, “Chidi Chike Achebe MD, MPH, MBA ’92 is a physician and an executive, with more than 25 years of healthcare experience.

“He is chairman and CEO of African Integrated Development Enterprise (AIDE), an organization that works to bring together international companies and expertise to create sustainable, integrated delivery of medical care on the African continent.

“Its goal is to build 18 health facilities, beginning in Nigeria and Kenya. Achebe has also served as president and CEO of Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center, medical director of Whittier Street Health Center, and assistant professor at Tufts University School of Medicine— all in Boston, Massachusetts.

”He earned his medical degree at Dartmouth Medical School; a master’s in business administration from Yale University School of Management, and a

master’s in public health from the Harvard School of Public Health. In his professional endeavours, Achebe advocates for health-care equality.

“For his efforts in bridging health care

disparities, he was awarded the 2012 Dartmouth College Martin Luther King Jr. Social Justice Award for Ongoing Commitment.”