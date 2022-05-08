Chinua Achebe's Son, Chidi Bags Award In Medicine And Science At US College

A brief biography of the medical practitioner reads, “Chidi Chike Achebe MD, MPH, MBA ’92 is a physician and an executive, with more than 25 years of healthcare experience.

by Saharareporters, New York May 08, 2022

Chidi Chike Achebe, son of the late Nigerian novelist, poet, and critic, Chinua Achebe, has bagged the John and Samuel Bard Award in Medicine and Science. 
Achebe will on May 27 be honoured by the Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York, United States of America for his excellent and meritorious service in healthcare delivery. 

A brief biography of the medical practitioner reads, “Chidi Chike Achebe MD, MPH, MBA ’92 is a physician and an executive, with more than 25 years of healthcare experience. 
“He is chairman and CEO of African Integrated Development Enterprise (AIDE), an organization that works to bring together international companies and expertise to create sustainable, integrated delivery of medical care on the African continent. 
“Its goal is to build 18 health facilities, beginning in Nigeria and Kenya. Achebe has also served as president and CEO of Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center, medical director of Whittier Street Health Center, and assistant professor at Tufts University School of Medicine— all in Boston, Massachusetts. 
”He earned his medical degree at Dartmouth Medical School; a master’s in business administration from Yale University School of Management, and a
master’s in public health from the Harvard School of Public Health. In his professional endeavours, Achebe advocates for health-care equality. 
“For his efforts in bridging health care 
disparities, he was awarded the 2012 Dartmouth College Martin Luther King Jr. Social Justice Award for Ongoing Commitment.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity 2023: Contesting For Nigerian President Is Demotion For Me – Bishop Oyedepo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Set Ablaze Truck Conveying Cows In Anambra
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: After Wrecking Nigeria's Economy, Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Wants To Destroy Nation Also—Youth Leader
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Overland Airways Withdraws From Planned Shutdown Of Services By Airline Operators, Vows To Service Customers
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Not On Our List Of Terrorist Groups Nor Proscribed In Britain – UK Makes Clarifications On Contentious Document
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism US Consulate In Nigeria To Mark World Press Freedom Day With Month-long Activities
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity 2023: Contesting For Nigerian President Is Demotion For Me – Bishop Oyedepo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Set Ablaze Truck Conveying Cows In Anambra
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Former Nigerian Senator, Arthur Nzeribe, Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: After Wrecking Nigeria's Economy, Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Wants To Destroy Nation Also—Youth Leader
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Airline Operators Of Nigeria Suspends Planned Shutdown Of Services
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Overland Airways Withdraws From Planned Shutdown Of Services By Airline Operators, Vows To Service Customers
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Not On Our List Of Terrorist Groups Nor Proscribed In Britain – UK Makes Clarifications On Contentious Document
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism US Consulate In Nigeria To Mark World Press Freedom Day With Month-long Activities
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Kaduna PDP Celebrates, Boasts Of Victory As El-Rufai Endorses Uba Sani, Lawmaker In Alleged Sex Video, As Successor
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Family Confirms Death Of Former Nigerian Senator, Arthur Nzeribe
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal How Nigerian Pastor, Fufeyin Ordered Police To Arrest Those Demanding Whereabouts Of Child Who Went Missing In His Church — Activist
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Buhari Government Should Hide In Shame For Sponsoring Failed International Propaganda Against Us — IPOB
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad