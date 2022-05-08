Nigeria’s House Of Representatives To Reconvene On Monday Over Central Bank Governor, Emefiele’s Presidential Aspiration

The House will be holding the emergency to look at the two burning issues.

by Saharareporters, New York May 08, 2022

The House of Representatives will on Monday reconvene for an emergency plenary session to deliberate on the presidential ambition of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele and the crisis in the aviation sector, Daily Trust reports.
Emefiele had reportedly picked the nomination form on Friday from the party’s organising secretary at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja. He has come under heavy criticism.

House of Representatives

Emefiele, under whom the apex bank had retrogressed and the national economy receded, said it was “patriots” who bought the All Progressives Congress party’s nomination forms for him, adding that he would use his own money to buy his nomination forms when he had made a decision to run for the number one office.
Also, on Friday, Nigerian airline operators announced that they would suspend operations as from Monday due to the high cost of aviation fuel which has hit 700 naira per litre.
The President of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON, Abdulmunaf Sarina, disclosed this in a statement.
The statement advised the travelling public who intend to fly to make alternative arrangements to avoid being stranded at the country’s airports.
In reaction to these, the Clerk of the House, Dr Yahaya Danzariya, had in a statement announced that the House will be holding an emergency plenary session by 2 pm on Monday. 
“It is particularly intended to discuss critical issues of national importance. The House regrets any inconvenience this short notice would have caused”, the statement said.  
The House will be holding the emergency to look at the two burning issues.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023: Kaduna PDP Celebrates, Boasts Of Victory As El-Rufai Endorses Uba Sani, Lawmaker In Alleged Sex Video, As Successor
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity 2023: Contesting For Nigerian President Is Demotion For Me – Bishop Oyedepo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023 Presidential Ambition: You Have 30 Days To Resign Or Be Exposed —Igbo Youths Tell Central Bank Governor, Emefiele
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Anti-corruption Agency, ICPC To Investigate Central Bank Governor, Emefiele, Interest Group Over Purchase Of N100 Million APC Forms
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Not On Our List Of Terrorist Groups Nor Proscribed In Britain – UK Makes Clarifications On Contentious Document
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple, Ekpa Reacts To UK Government's Recognition Of IPOB As Terrorist Group
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Journalism US Consulate In Nigeria To Mark World Press Freedom Day With Month-long Activities
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Former Nigerian Senator, Arthur Nzeribe, Is Dead
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Kaduna PDP Celebrates, Boasts Of Victory As El-Rufai Endorses Uba Sani, Lawmaker In Alleged Sex Video, As Successor
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Chinua Achebe's Son, Chidi Bags Award In Medicine And Science At US College
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Family Confirms Death Of Former Nigerian Senator, Arthur Nzeribe
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal How Nigerian Pastor, Fufeyin Ordered Police To Arrest Those Demanding Whereabouts Of Child Who Went Missing In His Church — Activist
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Buhari Government Should Hide In Shame For Sponsoring Failed International Propaganda Against Us — IPOB
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Christianity 2023: Contesting For Nigerian President Is Demotion For Me – Bishop Oyedepo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion FLASHBACK: SaharaReporters’ Sowore: A Thorn In The Flesh Of Corrupt Nigerian Officials, By Musikilu Mojeed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidential Ambition: You Have 30 Days To Resign Or Be Exposed —Igbo Youths Tell Central Bank Governor, Emefiele
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Over 60 Feared Dead After Russian Strike On School In East Ukraine
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Anti-corruption Agency, ICPC To Investigate Central Bank Governor, Emefiele, Interest Group Over Purchase Of N100 Million APC Forms
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad