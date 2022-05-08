Overland Airways Withdraws From Planned Shutdown Of Services By Airline Operators, Vows To Service Customers

The Overland Airways Limited has announced that it will continue to provide needed services to its customers and the general public from tomorrow, May 9 and beyond, backing off from the proposed shutdown by the Airline Operators of Nigeria.

The airline, in a statement on Sunday signed by Mrs. C. M. Mohammed, however, said it is in solidarity with the AON and will participate actively in the dialogue to resolve the issue, urging the government to rise up to its responsibility.

Overland aircaft

Recall that the AON, in a statement by its President, Abdulmunaf Sarina announced on Friday, the suspension of operations as from Monday due to the high cost of aviation fuel which has hit 700 naira per litre.

The statement advised the travelling public who intend to fly to make alternative arrangements to avoid being stranded at the country’s airports.

But the Overland Airways, in a statement said the shutdown of operations by airlines is not the solution to the problem, adding that it has commercial and legal obligations to customers, financiers and staff, which must be honoured.

The statement reads, “Overland Airways Limited has been inundated with enquiries about flight services on Monday, 09 May, 2022, following the public statement issued by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) Executive, on Friday 06 May, 2022. It is, therefore, necessary for us to make the following clarifications:

“Overland Airways acknowledges the existential threat that these runaway fuel price increases pose for the Air transport industry in Nigeria. However, we do not believe that Airlines volunteering to stop operations is the solution.

"Overland Airways has Commercial and Legal obligations to customers, financiers and staff, promise of which must be honoured.

“Overland Airways believes it is the responsibility of Government to address the inequity behind the Aviation fuel supply chain and we join the AON to call on Government urgent action as a duty of State.

“Overland Airways will continue to provide full service to its customers and general public with normal operations on Monday, 09 May 2022 and beyond.

“The above notwithstanding, we identify very strongly with our AON and will participate actively in every dialogue to resolve this national emergency as soon as possible in the interest of our country.

“We thank our customers and the general public for their continued patronage."