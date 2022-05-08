Police Allegedly Arrest, Torture Man In Kaduna Over Facebook Post Complaining About El-Rufai's Anointed Governorship Candidate, Senator Uba Sani

by Saharareporters, New York May 08, 2022

The Kaduna State Police has arrested a young man, Husaini Galadima over a post on his Facebook page complaining about Senator Uba Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District for reneging on his promise to give him a permanent job after working for him for about five years.
Husaini was allegedly arrested around 3:00 pm on Saturday in a market by armed policemen and taken to Metro Police Station at Tundu Wada.


SaharaReporters gathered that Husaini had been working for the senator since 2017 when he declared to contest for the senatorial seat with an agreement that he (Sanator Uba Sani) would give him a permanent appointment as an aide once he won the election.
He added that they were five in number who worked with the senator and signed the agreement but that the lawmaker had since given the other four people something, leaving only him. 
He also alleged in the post that his life had been under threat as a result of his social media posts on the matter. He, therefore, asked Nigerians to hold the senator responsible should anything untoward happen to him.
The post read, "Four other people and I have worked so hard for Senator Uba Sani since 2017 when he declared to contest for his senatorial seat based on an agreement that he will help us with jobs if he won the election. 
"But since his victory, Uba Sani has ignored me and failed to fulfil his promise but he has settled the other four people. 
"Alhaji Muhammad Sani Kila, Hon Ach Abubakar Rabi'u Abubakar and Hon Bala Jalingo are all aware of the agreement. 
"I want the public to take note that if anything happens to me, Senator Uba Sani and his thugs should be held responsible because they are currently threatening me."
SaharaReporters learnt from a relation that Husaini was subsequently arrested by some armed policemen in a market on Saturday and had been in custody since then despite efforts by family members to get him released. 
The source said Husaini was also tortured by the police. 
"Some family members were at the police station on Saturday and will be there again this (Sunday) morning," the source said. 
Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai last Thursday at a closed-door meeting with party stakeholders endorsed Uba Sani as the consensus governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election in the state.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Mohammed Jalige said he was out of the state when contacted by SaharaReporters but added that he would find out about the matter and get back. However, he had yet to get back as of the time of filing this report.  

Saharareporters, New York

