Unknown Gunmen Set Ablaze Truck Conveying Cows In Anambra

Gunmen on Sunday, set ablaze a truck loaded with cows along Uga-Ezinifite Road in the Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

In a video shared online, an eyewitness said the truck was being driven by northerners before it was attacked by the gunmen who set it on fire.

However, no casualty was recorded in the incident, the man who made the video noted.

He said, “Good morning everybody, unknown gunmen just attacked Hausa men carrying cows this early morning Sunday. The gunmen did not kill anyone but they injured the driver. As you can see, they have set this vehicle on fire. This is a full trailer carrying cows.

“Unknown gunmen attacked at Ezinifite road between Ezinifite and Uga. This is live, it just happened now."

This comes exactly a month after unknown gunmen shot dead over 20 cows and several goats at the Nkwo Igboukwu market in the Aguata local government area of Anambra.

SaharaReporters had reported at the time that some residents who were thrown into a state of confusion following the incident, gathered around the dead livestock, deliberating what could have happened.

From videos shared, some of the traders were seen running, as they assumed the gunmen came back to attack them. However, they returned when they observed their assumption was baseless.

A man said, “People can just start running at any time. We are just being vigilant. This is happening live at Igboukwu.”

