US Consulate In Nigeria To Mark World Press Freedom Day With Month-long Activities

Participants will also discuss issues, challenges, and opportunities for the local media to play a greater role in helping the public identify misinformation and disinformation campaigns.

by Saharareporters, New York May 08, 2022

The United States is set to mark the 2022 World Press Freedom Day with month-long activities. 
The U.S. Consulate in Nigeria said it was committed to advocating for press freedom, freedom of information and access to factual and accurate reporting provided by independent media which is foundational to transparency and accountability in any democratic society.   

The U.S. Consulate General in collaboration with Media Career Development Network will mark this year's World Press Freedom Day with multiple events from May 10 to May 27.        
Activities will begin on May 10 with a screening and panel discussion on the documentary “Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People” at the Ikeja American Corner. Similarly, the documentary will be screened on May 19 to a wide audience in Port Harcourt, as disclosed by Yayou.   
The “Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People” documentary highlights how the remarkable man behind the prestigious Pulitzer Prizes became one of America’s most admired newspaper publishers and a crusader for freedom of the press.  
On May 17, reporters and editors will participate in a fact-checking workshop that will help build their capacity, deepen their professional knowledge and equip them with skills to conduct investigations, identify reliable sources, and fact-check information.         
Participants will also discuss issues, challenges, and opportunities for the local media to play a greater role in helping the public identify misinformation and disinformation campaigns.         
On May 24, there will be a press freedom panel discussion on the theme: “Journalism under Digital Siege: The digital era’s impact on freedom of expression, the safety of journalists, access to information and privacy.”         
The theme of the panel discussion underscores the increasing role of technology, which can be used not only to disseminate information more quickly and farther than ever before but also for spreading disinformation and misinformation.     
The month-long press freedom activities will end on May 27 with a reception in honour of journalists working to fight corruption, holding the government accountable, and calling out abuse and injustice, often at great personal risk.    
Speaking on the activities to commemorate the 29th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day, U.S. Consulate Public Affairs Officer Stephen Ibelli noted that the events will provide an opportunity for journalists to discuss the state of press freedom, protection of journalists, and citizens’ rights to unbiased, accurate information.     
“The United States considers a free press to be a foundation of democratic governance. We believe a free press must be fostered to keep citizens properly informed and actively engaged in the issues that affect them in order to hold government and other institutions accountable to the public,” Ibelli added.     
Reporters, editors, students and faculty members from journalism schools as well as representatives from media development organizations interested in attending any of the events are encouraged to register using this link: https://bit.ly/2022WPFD    

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Delta Deputy Speaker Allegedly Ordered Armed Thugs To Kidnap NUJ Vice Chairman, 7 Other Journalists
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Oby Ezekwesili Versus Half-Baked Nigerian Journalists By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Free Speech Petroleum Minister Kachikwu Uses DSS To Arrest Delta News Magazine Publisher
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Journalism Nigerian Government Has Not Arrested Any Journalists, Lai Mohammed Claims
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Human Rights Assault And Violence: Students Group Urges Rights Commission To Take Action Against Policemen And Thugs Loyal To Senator Saraki
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News #OurMumuDonDo Activists To Occupy DSS Headqtrs On Wednesday Over DetainedDaily Independent Bureau Chief
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity 2023: Contesting For Nigerian President Is Demotion For Me – Bishop Oyedepo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Set Ablaze Truck Conveying Cows In Anambra
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Former Nigerian Senator, Arthur Nzeribe, Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: After Wrecking Nigeria's Economy, Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Wants To Destroy Nation Also—Youth Leader
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Chinua Achebe's Son, Chidi Bags Award In Medicine And Science At US College
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Airline Operators Of Nigeria Suspends Planned Shutdown Of Services
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel Overland Airways Withdraws From Planned Shutdown Of Services By Airline Operators, Vows To Service Customers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Not On Our List Of Terrorist Groups Nor Proscribed In Britain – UK Makes Clarifications On Contentious Document
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023: Kaduna PDP Celebrates, Boasts Of Victory As El-Rufai Endorses Uba Sani, Lawmaker In Alleged Sex Video, As Successor
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Family Confirms Death Of Former Nigerian Senator, Arthur Nzeribe
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal How Nigerian Pastor, Fufeyin Ordered Police To Arrest Those Demanding Whereabouts Of Child Who Went Missing In His Church — Activist
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Buhari Government Should Hide In Shame For Sponsoring Failed International Propaganda Against Us — IPOB
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad