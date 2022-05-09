2023: Abdulsalami, Afenifere Leaders, Presidential Aspirants To Address Nigerians At Emergency National Confab On Thursday

Elder statesmen in the country and some of the presidential aspirants ahead of the 2023 general elections will be attending an “emergency national confab” on Thursday in Abuja to address the national consensus question, constitutional reforms and other burning issues.

According to a statement on Monday from the Nigeria Political Summit Group, one of the conveners of the confab, and obtained by SaharaReporters, the Christian Association of Nigeria’ executives, former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere leaders are among other dignitaries who would be addressing Nigerians at the confab.



“The Emergency Political Reforms Dialogue on the Constitutional Future of Nigeria holding on Thursday at Yar'adua Centre, Abuja on Thursday received major groundswell during the week from the support and goodwill of key stakeholders and eminent Nigerians.

“Some of those who gave their support are; former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Secretary General of Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, SCIA, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar, Cardinal John Onayekan, President of Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr Olasupo Ayokunle.

“Addressing members of the National Organising Committee of the 2022 National Dialogue on Sunday, the Chairman of the Organising Committee of the 2022 National Dialogue, Prof Pat Utomi expressed optimism that both President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof Yemi Osibajo, who have been duly invited, will attend the non-partisan, multi stakeholders emergency Confab to receive the support of Leaders of Thought and Political Stakeholders from across sectional lines towards steering the country on the track of cohesion, stability, security and prosperity by reclaiming the soul of the country from the current strangulation of heightening acrimony, distrust, insecurity, instability, political tension, violence, unimaginable killings and anarchy ahead of the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

“Speaking Further Utomi clarified that the Thursday's gathering has been conceived as a critical summit of an inclusive platform of diverse stakeholders to negotiate and harmonise zonal and sectoral agenda for national consensus in taking effective advantage of the ongoing constitution review process of the Nigerian National Assembly, which was why the leadership of the National Assembly has been invited to interface with Nigerian leaders at the conference,” the statement said.



