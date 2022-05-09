2023: Abdulsalami, Afenifere Leaders, Presidential Aspirants To Address Nigerians At Emergency National Confab On Thursday

According to a statement on Monday from the Nigeria Political Summit Group, one of the conveners of the confab, and obtained by SaharaReporters, the Christian Association of Nigeria’ executives, former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere leaders are among other dignitaries who would be addressing Nigerians at the confab.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 09, 2022

Elder statesmen in the country and some of the presidential aspirants ahead of the 2023 general elections will be attending an “emergency national confab” on Thursday in Abuja to address the national consensus question, constitutional reforms and other burning issues.
According to a statement on Monday from the Nigeria Political Summit Group, one of the conveners of the confab, and obtained by SaharaReporters, the Christian Association of Nigeria’ executives, former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere leaders are among other dignitaries who would be addressing Nigerians at the confab.


“The Emergency Political Reforms Dialogue on the Constitutional Future of Nigeria holding on Thursday at Yar'adua Centre, Abuja on Thursday received major groundswell during the week from the support and goodwill of key stakeholders and eminent Nigerians.
“Some of those who gave their support are; former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Secretary General of Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, SCIA, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar, Cardinal John Onayekan, President of Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr Olasupo Ayokunle.
“Addressing members of the National Organising Committee of the 2022 National Dialogue on Sunday, the Chairman of the Organising Committee of the 2022 National Dialogue, Prof Pat Utomi expressed optimism that both President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof Yemi Osibajo, who have been duly invited, will attend the non-partisan, multi stakeholders emergency Confab to receive the support of Leaders of Thought and Political Stakeholders from across sectional lines towards steering the country on the track of cohesion, stability, security and prosperity by reclaiming the soul of the country from the current strangulation of heightening acrimony, distrust, insecurity, instability, political tension, violence, unimaginable killings and anarchy ahead of the forthcoming general elections in 2023.
“Speaking Further Utomi clarified that the Thursday's gathering has been conceived as a critical summit of an inclusive platform of diverse stakeholders to negotiate and harmonise zonal and sectoral agenda for national consensus in taking effective advantage of the ongoing constitution review process of the Nigerian National Assembly, which was why the leadership of the National Assembly has been invited to interface with Nigerian leaders at the conference,” the statement said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Senate President, Lawan Joins Presidential Race As Group Picks APC N100million Nomination Form For Him
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics After SaharaReporters’ Story On Mbah, Enugu PDP Stakeholders List Other Governorship Aspirants ‘Being Prosecuted For Corruption, Fraud’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Support Igbo Presidency For 2023 To Repay What We Did For You In 2015 — Ohanaeze Tells Ex-President Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Coalition Of Northern Groups Denies Purchasing Ruling APC Presidential Forms For Ex-President Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ex-President Jonathan Now Member Of All Progressives Congress — Buhari's Aide
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Nigerian Polytechnic Lecturers, ASUP To Embark On Nationwide Strike May 11
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Senate President, Lawan Joins Presidential Race As Group Picks APC N100million Nomination Form For Him
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics After SaharaReporters’ Story On Mbah, Enugu PDP Stakeholders List Other Governorship Aspirants ‘Being Prosecuted For Corruption, Fraud’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Polytechnic Lecturers, ASUP To Embark On Nationwide Strike May 11
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Sports FIFA Orders Nigerian Government To Pay Former Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr N157million
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Support Igbo Presidency For 2023 To Repay What We Did For You In 2015 — Ohanaeze Tells Ex-President Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu’s Adversaries Are Sniffing For Information On Our Strategies Ahead Of May 18 Court Sitting – Lawyer, Ejiofor
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Full List Of 24 Convicts, 86 Ex-convicts Pardoned By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Coalition Of Northern Groups Denies Purchasing Ruling APC Presidential Forms For Ex-President Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ex-President Jonathan Now Member Of All Progressives Congress — Buhari's Aide
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Canada-based Female Professor Joins Race For 2023 Nigerian President
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Senator, Ex-Governor Orji Uzor Kalu Withdraws From 2023 Presidential Race
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News N100million I Paid For APC Party Presidential Forms Is An Investment – Pastor Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad