2023 Elections: We Shared 200 Cars But They Were Angry, We’ll Soon Distribute Hundreds Of Aeroplanes –Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami Boasts

Nigeria's Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has confessed that he shared over 200 exotic vehicles to ruling All Progressives Congress members ahead of the party’s governorship primary in Kebbi State.



Malami had in April declared interest in the Kebbi State governorship race.

Days after his declaration, exotic vehicles such as Toyota Prado, Lexus, Toyota Hilux, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles were given to APC members.



However, the minister last week claimed the story attributing vehicle distribution to him was mischievous and misconstrued information.



In a video shared by Peoples Gazette, Malami was heard saying some people were not happy with the distribution because they were used to hard drugs.



He also boasted that he will soon share hundreds of aeroplanes and not cars alone.



“They are used to distributing hard drugs, but we shared cars, so they will not be happy with the good things we are doing.

“They have been reporting that we shared over 200 Mercedes Benz cars, if Allah gives us the opportunity, we will share hundreds of aeroplanes, not only cars.”



Malami, a lawyer from Kebbi State who was hardly known before 2015 when he was appointed into the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, is today one of the richest men in Nigeria.



In 2020, a series of detailed investigations carried out by SaharaReporters showed that Malami had acquired several properties whose value run into many billions of naira since being appointed into the administration of President Buhari as Nigeria’s chief law officer.



For example, the AGF has an underground hotel in Sokoto, three houses at Peace Estate, Abuja, a brand-new state-of-the-art school in Kebbi, two houses for his sons worth N100 million each and a new hotel under construction in the Jabi area of Abuja.



Malami also bought a house this year worth N150 million in the Gwarimpa area of Abuja.

A school located at the back of NITEL in Gesse Phase 1, Birnin Kebbi and a house worth N600 million on Ahmadu Bello Way, Nasarawa GRA, Kano, are among properties acquired by Malami since he became a minister under President Buhari.



The houses he built for his sons in Kebbi are 200 metres apart in a posh part of the city.



That is not all. Malami also built N3billion multipurpose event centre in Kebbi State named Azbir Arena, for his son.



The facility is said to be an entertainment centre with a plaza and kids’ playing section.

This is apart from Rayhaan Hotel located on Zaria Road, opposite Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, which the AGF massively upgraded using unexplained wealth.



Ever since SaharaReporters published a series of detailed reports exposing these illicit acquisitions, the online news medium has been a target for the AGF’s camp.



Apart from falsely claiming to have sued SaharaReporters over the expository reports he said had damaged his reputation before the world, Malami also issued a petition to the former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on the issue to arrest the publisher of the online newspaper, Omoyele Sowore.



Despite these questionable acquisitions, 53-year-old Malami continues to portray a saintly stance in the Buhari government whose fight against corruption has been called into serious question in recent times.