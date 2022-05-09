Dutch Nigerian Declares Interest To Contest Plateau Governorship Election

by Saharareporters, New York May 09, 2022

Posters of a Dutch Nigerian, Wiebe Boer, also known as Yohanna Maigona, announcing his intention to contest the governorship election in Plateau State have flooded the internet.

Maigona’s party political, All For All Peoples Party is, however, not registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria’s electoral boy.

The poster reads: Peoples Choice 2023; Vote Yohanna Maigona, aka Sarkin Bature Plateau for Governor Plateau State #All For All Peoples Party#.”

Maigona who lives in Jos and has lived there all his life speaks impeccable Hausa, PM News reports. He was said to have had secondary education in the city.

Maigona is the CEO of All On Energy, which is into renewable energy, such as solar power.

He also has an affiliation with Pan African Writers Association (PAWA).

On 12 May 2021, Maigona, also officially called Wiebe Boer, was the interviewer of Professor Wole Soyinka, the first guest of PAWA’s Conversation Series.

