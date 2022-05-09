Emefiele's Push For Presidency As Central Bank Governor Is An Insult To Collective Psyche Of Nigerians —Adegboruwa

Human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) has described the ambition of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, to join the presidential race while holding on to his position as CBN governor, as an insult to the collective psyche of Nigerians.

Adegboruwa, in a statement on Monday titled 'The Comedy Of Emefiele' s Case', also urged civil society organisations to apply to join Emefiele's case in a bid to stop his move to contest for President while still in office as CBN governor.



"By his status, Emefiele is an employee of the CBN. Any case to determine his status or eligibility should be filed at the National Industrial Court. So long as Emefiele earns salary as CBN employee, he should not dream of contesting election while still holding on to his office. It is an insult to our collective psyche as a people," Adegboruwa said.

The statement further read, "By the decision of the Supreme Court in Akinlade v INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission), there is no competent suit filed by Mr. Emefiele pending before the court for adjudication.

"The affidavit in support of the Originating Summons and indeed the Affidavit of urgency, were both deposed to by counsel on his behalf, in flagrant violation of Rule 20 of RPC.

"An Originating Summons cannot be determined in the Federal High Court without a competent affidavit in support thereof."

"Sensitive election materials are always kept in CBN offices nationwide by INEC, unknown to Nigerians that Emefiele as Governor of CBN had been a politician all his life.

"The political party that owns the presidential ticket that Emefiele wants to grab is not a party in his court case, contrary to extant laws and practice.

"I urge the Nigerian Bar Association, Election Situation Room, SERAP and other civil society organizations to apply to court to join Emefiele's case and put an end to this joke," he added.



