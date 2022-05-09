EXCLUSIVE: Emefiele Currently Scouting For Court Order To Retain His Position As Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor While Contesting For Presidency — Source

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, is currently scouting for judges to issue a court order that will allow him to retain his position at the apex bank while campaigning for the Presidency, SaharaReporters has learnt.



A source told SaharaReporters that Emefiele had briefed lawyer Mike Ozekhome to file a case seeking enforcement of his right to contest the 2023 presidential election without resigning from his current position.

However, as of the time of filing this report, checks by SaharaReporters showed that the case had yet to be filed.



Emefiele has been heavily criticised for reportedly obtaining the N100 million nomination form of the All Progressives Congress from the party’s organising secretary at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.



He, however, came out to debunk the reports claiming it was “patriots” who bought the All Progressives Congress party’s nomination forms for him, adding that he would use his own money to buy his nomination forms when he had made a decision to run for the number one office.

See Also Politics Nigeria’s House Of Representatives To Reconvene On Monday Over Central Bank Governor, Emefiele’s Presidential Aspiration

This sparked the outrage of Nigerians who highlighted the massive corruption cases the CBN governor is currently enmeshed in.



Just recently, a group, the Human & Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), urging the body to take swift action to prevent the breach of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act by the Governor, by promptly and diligently investigating the motive and sponsors of the Green Alliance Movement.



The group said if any foul play was uncovered, such culprits should be prosecuted accordingly.



Also, human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore condemned the move by the CBN Governor, describing Emefiele as one of “Nigeria’s longest-serving and probably most brazen thieves.”



Meanwhile, over the weekend, a coalition of 28 groups consisting of Youth Arise Movement, Nigerians in Diaspora One Nigeria Group, Prudent Youth Association of Nigeria, women groups, farmers, people with disabilities and other civil society groups, reportedly raised N100million fees to purchase the APC nomination forms for the President of African Development Bank, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina.



However, a source told SaharaReporters that Emefiele made financial arrangements for the groups to procure the nomination form for Adesina.



The source said, “The Essence of purchasing a form for Adesina was due to the fact that he wanted to use Akinwunmi as an example to show that a big banker of the AFDB is actively participating in politics without relinquishing his position too.”



The source informed SaharaReporters that Emefiele has the support of Buhari’s powerful uncle, Mamman Daura in his Presidential bid.

See Also Politics Governors Pull Out Of Committee Set Up To Push Presidential Ambition Of Central Bank Of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele

“Emefiele’s Presidential project started with Buhari’s cabal member, Ismaila Isa Funtua who is now late. Also, THISDAY publisher, Nduka Obaigbena and Kashim Ibrahim-Imam are the arrowheads of his campaign," the source said.



SaharaRepprters had exclusively reported how Emefiele brought in three aircraft from Switzerland for his campaign.



Emefiele has allocated about N500 billion for his presidential ambition, leveraging his edge as the manager of the country’s most critical financial institution, SaharaReporters also learnt.



“Emefiele has brought in three airplanes for his campaign. He was asked to resign. He has allocated about N500 billion for his campaign,” a top source revealed.



SaharaReporters had on February 13, 2022, reported that there was division in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the presidential ambitions of some of its prominent members, which is capable of tearing the ruling party apart.

See Also Politics Corruption-riddled Governor Of Nigeria's Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele To Use CBN's Funds To Finance Presidential Ambition

A top source in the party had told SaharaReporters that the “APC is torn between (Vice-President Yemi) Osinbajo, (Bola) Tinubu and Emefiele’s people, each pushing their own candidate and agenda.”



SaharaReporters had exclusively learnt that a cabal led by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami was strongly behind the push for Emefiele to succeed Buhari, ahead of other strong contenders in the party.