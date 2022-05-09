Fuel Queues Resurface In Nigeria's Capital, Abuja

Barely one month after having some relief, fuel queues have resurfaced in many parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja as many filling stations claim to have run out of stock.

The scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, was noticed on Saturday night when motorists started queuing up to get the product and lamenting over the fresh scarcity.

A few stations that were seen dispensing the product in the city centre and satellite towns had long queues of vehicles while the management of some other stations said they could not get the product from the depot.

Meanwhile, black marketeers are back on the roads selling at exorbitant prices as 10 litres of petrol now sell for between N5,000 and N6,000.

It is, however, not clear why the petrol queues are back in the nation’s capital but petrol transporters had been asking for improved bridging claims following the high cost of diesel.

The country was thrown into chaos earlier this year when there was fuel scarcity across the country despite assurances from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).