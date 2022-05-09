Fuel Scarcity: Nigerian Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Blames Salah Holiday, Others For Long Queues

The corporation said it was a result of low 'loadouts' at depots which usually happen during long public holidays.

by Saharareporters, New York May 09, 2022

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has blamed the current fuel scarcity being experienced in Abuja and other parts of the country on the Salah holiday.
 
NNPC stated on its verified Twitter page, saying “another contributing factor to the sudden appearances of queues is the increased fuel purchases which are also usual with returning residents of the FCT from the public holidays.”

NNPC assured that it was working with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and marketing partners to ramp up 'loadouts' from all depots from today (Monday).
 
NNPC assured Nigerians that there is enough petrol.
 
“We have national stock in excess of 2.5 billion litres, with sufficiency of more than 43 days,” it said.
 
Motorists were left stranded over the weekend in the nation’s capital following the scarcity of fuel as there were queues in many filling stations in the city.

