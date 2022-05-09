Gunmen Invade Bayelsa Community, Abduct Traditional Ruler, Two Others

According to a community source, some heavily armed gunmen numbering about 20 invaded the community and abducted the victims into a waiting speed boat.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 09, 2022

Gunmen on Monday kidnapped a traditional ruler, a 50-year-old woman and a middle-aged man at Otuabula Community in the Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.
Those are the deputy paramount ruler of the community, Chief Otia Isomom, Mrs Lucy Osain and Mr Friday Abah.
A resident of the community, who witnessed the incident, said he was also stabbed with a dagger but he luckily escaped from being kidnapped by the gunmen.
When contacted, the Police spokesman in Bayelsa State, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the kidnap incident, adding that the police were intensifying efforts to rescue the victims, while investigation was ongoing to apprehend the culprits.

