Kano Film Director Declared Wanted By Censors Board Attacked Over Movie Considered Immoral

A popular Kannywood filmmaker, Aminu Mukhtar, who was declared wanted for producing a film titled ‘Makaranta’ has been attacked, SaharaReporters has learnt.

The Kano State Film Censorship Board had declared Mukhtar wanted in January for producing the movie ‘Makaranta,’ meaning ‘School’ in English, alleging that it was promoting immorality.

Reacting to the board's decision at the time, the film director said he was not disturbed or worried by the censors board’s invitation and insisted that he did nothing wrong.

He said, “When I heard that the board was looking for me, I was not disturbed at all because I did nothing wrong. My film is not about Kano or Hausa people alone. About 17 languages are featured in the project. Moreover, I did not shoot the movie in Kano State. So, I don’t understand why their blood is hot over the issue. And again, I did not shoot it in Kano.

“My film is not only about sex education, it captures other things such as female genital mutilation and it aims to create awareness about things that are happening, not only in our communities but also in schools, as the name of the film portrays.”

But SaharaReporters learnt on Monday that Mukhtar had been attacked by some persons suspected to have been sponsored by Muslim fanatics in government.

Photos of the filmmaker obtained by SaharaReporters on Monday suggested he had been hit in the head with a hard object, as blood ran down his neck from a wound he had sustained in the head.

However, information about those who attacked him was still sketchy at the time of filing this report.