N100million I Paid For APC Party Presidential Forms Is An Investment – Pastor Tunde Bakare

The General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Lagos, and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said the much criticised N100million for the APC presidential nomination forms is a price that must be paid.

Bakare, while speaking on an interview on Channels TV on Monday, said he was not part of the decision making committee and the presidential forms were worth paying a huge amount of money for.



“In talking about the cost, there’s price to pay for everything, I’m not part of the decision making process but if I’m going to apply for anything and it is raised, the price has to paid,” he said.

Speaking further, Bakare said the money was not thrown away but it was an investment in a party that needed resources to be a formidable party.

“It is not money thrown away, it is an investment into a party that needs resources to be a formidable party; yes it is a very high price. The last time in 2014/15, it was N30million and this time around, I was expecting it to be more. This is the time we have to step in and begin to make a difference; we have to comply by paying the price.”

