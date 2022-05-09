N761million Oil Fraud: Chairman Of Anti-graft Agency EFCC, Bawa Appears In Court As Witness, Ends Cross-Examination

Justice SS Ogunsanya of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja has adjourned further hearing in the trial of the Chairman of Nadabo Energy Limited, Abubakar Peters, till May 10.

The Head of Media and Publicity at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Abdulrasheed Bawa

Peters, alongside his company, Nababo Energy Limited, were arraigned for offences bordering on obtaining money by false pretences, forgery, and use of forged documents to the tune of N761.6million.

The defendant allegedly obtained the money from the Federal Government by falsely claiming that it represented the subsidy accrued to them, the EFCC spokesman said.

They have, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The case had suffered several adjournments since it began before the trial judge then at the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere on November 26, 2020.

According to the statement, the EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who is appearing in the case as the fifth prosecution witness, also concluded his cross examination on Monday.



