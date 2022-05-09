Nigerian Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Seeks Court Clarification Over Presidential Ambition

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has headed to a Federal High Court in Abuja to seek a constitutional interpretation of his non-resignation while pursuing his political interests.

SaharaReporters had in several reports exposed how Emefiele had been scheming and mobilising funds to fulfil his presidential ambition.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Since last Friday, the governor of the apex bank has been a subject of public criticism after N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were purchased on his behalf.

But on Saturday, Emefiele on his Twitter handle thanked those who bought the forms for him, saying he would use his personal resources to procure the forms if he decided to contest.

“I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the Office of President in the 2023 general elections: I have not come to that decision.

“I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms: I thank them most profusely.

“However, Should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard-earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms, without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And should I not run for elected office, I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is a serious decision that requires God’s Divine intervention: in the next few days The Almighty will so direct,” he had tweeted.

However, sources told The PUNCH that the CBN governor had reached out to a constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Dr Mike Ozekhome (SAN), to seek interpretation of the constitution and public service rules on public servants seeking elective positions while in office.

A highly placed source in the CBN told The PUNCH that the case had been scheduled for today (Monday).

He said, “Emefiele has just briefed Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) as his lawyer. He has just filed a case in court and is coming up tomorrow (today, Monday).”

Several efforts by The PUNCH correspondent to get the reliefs being sought by Emefiele from the source proved abortive. Although the details of the suit were still sketchy Monday night, another source in the APC said Ozekhome was taking up the matter “for certain constitutional interpretations.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Ward 6 in the Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr Nduka Erikpume, told The PUNCH on Sunday that the CBN governor had registered as an APC member since February 2021.

When asked whether Emefiele had registered in the APC, Erikpume said, “Yes, he has registered since February 2021. He is our member.”