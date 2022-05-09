Nigerian Government Acted Quickly, Stopped Airlines From Shutting Down Services But Failed To End ASUU Strike – Sowore

On March 14, the association extended the strike action by another two months to give the government more time to address all of its demands.

by Saharareporters, New York May 09, 2022

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has lambasted Muhammadu Buhari-led Nigerian government over the ongoing strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.
 
ASUU had embarked on a four-week warning strike on February 14 to press home its demands, with the prominent ones being the renegotiation of the ASUU/FG 2009 agreement and the sustainability of the university autonomy by deploying UTAS to replace the government’s imposed (IPPIS).

Other demands include the release of the reports of visitation panels to federal universities, distortions in salary payment challenges, funding for revitalisation of public universities, earned academic allowance, poor funding of state universities and promotion arrears.
 
On March 14, the association extended the strike action by another two months to give the government more time to address all of its demands.
 
The union in a statement by its President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke on Monday said it would be rolling over the ongoing strike for another 12 weeks.
 
Reacting in a tweet, Sowore accused Nigerian government officials of being selfish.
 
According to the activist, the “selfish elites quickly resolved and stopped airlines from shutting down services” but failed to end the strike keeping students at home.
 
He tweeted, “ASUU has extended strike by 12 weeks, before you know it Nigerian students would have stayed home the entire year & the selfish elites quickly resolved and stopped airlines from shutting down services! It is time to act! Nigerian students, where art thou?”
 


The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) had, on Friday, announced its decision to stop operations from Monday over the hike in the price of aviation fuel.
 
However, the association on Sunday suspended the action.
 
AON said the decision to suspend the planned shutdown was taken after “numerous calls from the highest echelons in government”.
 
The association said the Nigerian government promised urgent intervention, adding that the suspension of the operation shutdown would be followed by dialogue.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigerian Students, NANS Vow To Block Airports, Federal Roads Over 12-week Extended ASUU Strike
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Universities, Others Get Allocations From Nigerian Agency, TETFUND Amid Ongoing Lecturers, ASUU's Strike
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education University Students Protest Months Of Lecturers’ Strike Amid Heavy Security In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian University Lecturers, ASUU Confirms Extension Of Strike By 3 Months
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Why LASU Should Still Not Increase School Fees
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Education ERC Supports UI Students Protest, Calls For Meeting of All Students’ Demands
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Senate President, Lawan Joins Presidential Race As Group Picks APC N100million Nomination Form For Him
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Dutch Nigerian Declares Interest To Contest Plateau Governorship Election
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News 2023: Abdulsalami, Afenifere Leaders, Presidential Aspirants To Address Nigerians At Emergency National Confab On Thursday
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics After SaharaReporters’ Story On Mbah, Enugu PDP Stakeholders List Other Governorship Aspirants ‘Being Prosecuted For Corruption, Fraud’
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Agriculture Ondo Farmers Protest, Block Lagos-Benin Road Over Governor Akeredolu’s Decision To Sell Farmlands To Chinese Company
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Students, NANS Vow To Block Airports, Federal Roads Over 12-week Extended ASUU Strike
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Universities, Others Get Allocations From Nigerian Agency, TETFUND Amid Ongoing Lecturers, ASUU's Strike
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Canada-based Female Professor Joins Race For 2023 Nigerian President
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News N761million Oil Fraud: Chairman Of Anti-graft Agency EFCC, Bawa Appears In Court As Witness, Ends Cross-Examination
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigerian Senator, Ex-Governor Orji Uzor Kalu Withdraws From 2023 Presidential Race
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News FLASHBACK: How Mark, Tambuwal, Other Lawmakers ‘Padded’ 2015 Budget With N17 Billion—Okonjo-Iweala
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News BREAKING: Northern Coalition Picks Ruling APC Nomination Form For Ex-President, Jonathan
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad