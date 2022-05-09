Nigerian Students, NANS Vow To Block Airports, Federal Roads Over 12-week Extended ASUU Strike

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has vowed to block all federal roads and airports in the country to protest the 12-week extension of the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had earlier announced the extension of its strike by 12 weeks.



The academic body took the decision at an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) held at ASUU Secretariat in Abuja.

The emergency meeting, which had in attendance principal officers and branch chairmen, had started on Sunday and ended on Monday morning.

Members of the union had embarked on a one-month strike on February 14 over the failure of the Nigerian Government to honour the various agreements reached with them.

However, the NANS President, Sunday Asefon in a statement on Monday, condemned the silence of the government and failure of the government officials to reach agreement with ASUU because they couldn’t afford private institutions for their children.

He asserted that students of public universities would disrupt primary elections and conventions by political parties scheduled for May ending. Berating the inaction of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration over the industrial action which started on February 14, 2022.

The statement was titled, “ASUU Strike Extension: The silence of the Government and the ruling class; the nation must feel the heat.”

The statement reads part, “Having exhausted all window of constructive engagement with the government. I, on behalf of the national leadership of NANS therefore declare National Action from May 10, 2023.

“The National Actions is tagged ‘Operation Test Run’ and shall be held in all the 36 states of the Federation. Federal roads across the 36 states shall be occupied for a minimum of three hours daily. The Operation shall be a precursor to a total shutdown that will be decided during our Senate meeting/pre-convention on Saturday 14th May 2022.

“Our proposal to congress on the 14th shall be total blockage of the airport roads across the country and total disruption of political party primaries, blockage of the national assembly until they are committed to passing legislation banning public office holders from sending their children to university abroad.

“By this release, all JCC Chairmen, Zonal Leaderships and stakeholders are directed to act appropriately and ensure total compliance to the directive of ‘Operation Test Run’ shut down the federal roads in your state, the nation must feel the heat.”



