Nigerian University Lecturers, ASUU Confirms Extension Of Strike By 3 Months

The academic body took the decision at an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) held at ASUU Secretariat in Abuja.

by Saharareporters, New York May 09, 2022

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has extended its strike by 12 weeks.
 
This was confirmed by the National President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke who spoke to SaharaReporters on Monday morning.

The academic body took the decision at an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) held at ASUU Secretariat in Abuja.
 
The emergency meeting, which had in attendance principal officers and branch chairmen, started on Sunday and ended early Monday morning.
 
Members of the union had embarked on a one-month strike on February 14 over the failure of the Nigerian Government to honour the various agreements reached with them.
 
Some of ASUU’s demands include the release of revitalisation funds for universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, release of earned allowances for university lecturers, and deployment of the UTAS payment platform for the payment of salaries and allowances of university lecturers.
 
Following the expiration of the initial four-week warning strike, the union had gone ahead to declare additional eight weeks of industrial action, saying that it was giving the government more time to attend to its needs.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education University Students Protest Months Of Lecturers’ Strike Amid Heavy Security In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Government Acted Quickly, Stopped Airlines From Shutting Down Services But Failed To End ASUU Strike – Sowore
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Students Paralyze Lagos Traffic Over ASUU /ASUP Strike
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Education Nigerian Students Mobilize For ‘Independence Day’ Protest Over University Teachers Strike
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Education Adekunle Ajasin University’s Vice Chancellor Mimiko Caves To Pressure And Reinstates ASUU Leader And Members
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Education Resident Doctors In Lagos Suspend Strike
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Stephanie Otobo Accuses Apostle Suleman Of Poisoning, Trying To Kill Her, Releases X-rated Photos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Workers Demand N1 Million Compensation Each From Local Council In Rivers For Withholding Their Salaries
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
International Interpol Launch Probe Into N89 Billion ‘Laundered’ To Kenya From Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Politics Dutch Nigerian Declares Interest To Contest Plateau Governorship Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Pastor Bakare Formally Declares To Run Nigerian President, Lists 4-point Agenda
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal 2023 Elections: We Shared 200 Cars But They Were Angry, We’ll Soon Distribute Hundreds Of Aeroplanes –Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami Boasts
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News 2023 Presidency: Sack, Recommend Prosecution Of Central Bank Governor, Emefiele If He Fails To Resign, Falana-led Group Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Oil Fuel Scarcity: Nigerian Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Blames Salah Holiday, Others For Long Queues
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Edo Police Arrest Prophet For Using Fake Prophesy To ‘Steal' Car
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News How Late Arthur Nzeribe, Others Attempted To Sabotage Nigeria's Democracy
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Kano Film Director Declared Wanted By Censors Board Attacked Over Movie Considered Immoral
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Court Rejects Central Bank Governor, Emefiele’s Request To Restrain Electoral Body, INEC, Over Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad