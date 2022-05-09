Nigerian University Lecturers, ASUU Confirms Extension Of Strike By 3 Months

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has extended its strike by 12 weeks.



This was confirmed by the National President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke who spoke to SaharaReporters on Monday morning.

The academic body took the decision at an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) held at ASUU Secretariat in Abuja.



The emergency meeting, which had in attendance principal officers and branch chairmen, started on Sunday and ended early Monday morning.



Members of the union had embarked on a one-month strike on February 14 over the failure of the Nigerian Government to honour the various agreements reached with them.



Some of ASUU’s demands include the release of revitalisation funds for universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, release of earned allowances for university lecturers, and deployment of the UTAS payment platform for the payment of salaries and allowances of university lecturers.



Following the expiration of the initial four-week warning strike, the union had gone ahead to declare additional eight weeks of industrial action, saying that it was giving the government more time to attend to its needs.