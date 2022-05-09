Nnamdi Kanu’s Adversaries Are Sniffing For Information On Our Strategies Ahead Of May 18 Court Sitting – Lawyer, Ejiofor

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has stated that the team is aware that the adversaries of the IPOB leader are all over sniffing for information ahead of the May 18 court sitting in Abuja.

Ejiofor, in an update on Monday after the routine visit to Kanu, noted that the legal team would not avail the adversaries any information on the strategies to use in court ahead of the May 18 sitting.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor

The lawyer urged all IPOB supporters and Kanu’s well-wishers to pray ahead of the court sitting and believe that the IPOB leader would secure his release.

He said, “In accordance with the subsisting Court-Order, we visited our Client - Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu today.

“The visit offered us the opportunity to review the level of the DSS compliance with the positive Court Orders with regards to the welfare of Onyendu.

“We had fruitful and quite incisive interactions impacting positively on all dimensions of Onyendu's case, and he was adequately briefed on relevant matters of urgent importance which will remain private.

“Onyendu is very firm in his conviction, and unshaken in his resolve for a better tomorrow for UmuChineke. He reiterated the fact that UmuChineke must remain vigilant now than ever, and he advised everyone to be conscious of their engagements. He was very emphatic on being focused and never to derail.

“As usual, Onyendu expresses his profound gratitude to you all, UmuChineke for remaining strong in your solidarity, unshaken faith, and seemingly resolute.

“Onyendu is particularly enthused about the peaceful conduct of UmuChineke, and consequently, encourages you all to keep it up, and be assured that at the end of the tunnel, there must be light. Details of our other engagement with ONYENDU may not be made public because our adversaries are all over the place trying to sniff for information on our strategies, but we cannot avail them.

“May we remind UmuChineke, that your prayers are most compelling now, such devotion is not taken for granted. The next Court date is the 18th of May, 2022, keep it in your prayers and in your mind.”



