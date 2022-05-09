Ondo Farmers Protest, Block Lagos-Benin Road Over Governor Akeredolu’s Decision To Sell Farmlands To Chinese Company

The farmers mostly deal in Cocoa, Cashew, Banana, Yam, and Cassava farming at the government reserve in Ofosu in Idanre Local Council Area of the state.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 09, 2022

Angry farmers in Ondo State have kicked against the alleged decision of the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu-led state government to sell their farmland to foreigners.
The farmers mostly deal in Cocoa, Cashew, Banana, Yam, and Cassava farming at the government reserve in Ofosu in Idanre Local Council Area of the state. 


The protesters, armed with placards bearing different inscriptions, took to the streets on Monday, blocking the Lagos/Benin highway.
Their placards read, "Respect Our Right to Livelihood"; Don't Give Our Land to Mindless Capitalists"; We Want to Remain Farmers and not Armed Robbers"; No Farmers, No Nation"; Please Don't Take our Farms" among others.
The farmers, in their numbers, accused the state government of selling the farmlands to a popular Chinese company, despite their huge quarterly pay.
Addressing journalists, the leader of the protesters, Kazeem Akinrimisi, said the farmers are about to lose over 20,000 acres of farmlands to the Chinese company.
He explained that the farmers, who currently occupy 74 camps in the Ofosu community, had been farming on the land for over 20 years.
He revealed that the farmers had been cooperating with the government directives since 2019 without any misunderstanding between the two parties.
According to him, no fewer than 25,000 farmers were captured in the data registration of the state government during enrolment for the government reserve.
Akinrimisi, however, wondered why the decision of the state government without proper briefing of the farmers using the land farming.
"The farmers had been paying their dues to the state government agencies for farming on the government reserve for years", he added.
While noting that he had paid N6 million as his dues for farming on the land to the state's internally generated revenue, Akinrimisi begged the state government to allow farmers to acquire the land instead of foreigners.
Another farmer, Ezekiel Olatunji, also explained that he had been farming on the land for over 20 years, stressing that he had paid N1.2million as his due to the government.
He noted that he was surprised by the government's decision to sell the land to foreigners, adding that Cocoa was a major foreign exchange to Nigeria.
The octogenarian, pleaded with governor Akeredolu to consider the means of livelihood of the farmers who mainly depend on farming to cater to their families.
Reacting, the traditional ruler of the Ofosu community, Henry Olumakaye, pleaded with the farmers to be peaceful with a promise to meet the state government on the issue.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Agriculture Ondo State Bans Activities Of Fulani Nomadic Herdsmen, Threatens To Arrest Defaulters
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Agriculture Agric Minister Audu Ogbeh Lied About The Collapse Of Thailand’s Rice Mills?
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Agriculture Imported Rice Not Fit For Human Consumption, Says Lai
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Agriculture One Year After New Year Massacre, Herdsmen Attack Benue Communities
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Agriculture Buhari Ruga Settlements, Misplacement Of Priority -Taraba Group
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Agriculture Soyinka: RUGA Internal Colonisation, Nigeria Can't Survive Another Upheaval Like Biafran War
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Senate President, Lawan Joins Presidential Race As Group Picks APC N100million Nomination Form For Him
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics After SaharaReporters’ Story On Mbah, Enugu PDP Stakeholders List Other Governorship Aspirants ‘Being Prosecuted For Corruption, Fraud’
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Coalition Of Northern Groups Denies Purchasing Ruling APC Presidential Forms For Ex-President Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ex-President Jonathan Now Member Of All Progressives Congress — Buhari's Aide
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Nigerian Polytechnic Lecturers, ASUP To Embark On Nationwide Strike May 11
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Sports FIFA Orders Nigerian Government To Pay Former Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr N157million
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Support Igbo Presidency For 2023 To Repay What We Did For You In 2015 — Ohanaeze Tells Ex-President Jonathan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu’s Adversaries Are Sniffing For Information On Our Strategies Ahead Of May 18 Court Sitting – Lawyer, Ejiofor
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
News Full List Of 24 Convicts, 86 Ex-convicts Pardoned By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Canada-based Female Professor Joins Race For 2023 Nigerian President
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Senator, Ex-Governor Orji Uzor Kalu Withdraws From 2023 Presidential Race
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News N100million I Paid For APC Party Presidential Forms Is An Investment – Pastor Tunde Bakare
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad