Pastor Bakare Formally Declares To Run Nigerian President, Lists 4-point Agenda

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the founding pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church has formally declared his interest to contest for President on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



Bakare who made the declaration in Abuja on Monday listed four mandates his administration will focus on.

According to Bakare, he’s a product of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s free education policy in the Old Western Region.



Bakare also listed peace, progress, prosperity and possibilities as the four mandates his administration will focus on if he becomes the president of Nigeria.



He said the peace mandate would reintegrate all the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria and encourage dialogue with all aggrieved groups for true nationhood.



He said, “Peace mandate will achieve a policy thrust on nationhood, leadership, governance and national security. Through the peace mandate, we will reconcile and reintegrate the Nigerian people into a true nation and competent leadership that can unify Nigeria and harness our enormous potential.

“We will establish a presidential commission for national reconciliation and reintegration whose board of trustees will consist of three eminent Nigerians from each of the six geopolitical zones.

“These three Nigerians will include traditional monarchs, former heads of states, statesmen and women while ensuring the participation of youths and vulnerable groups. This commission will be mandated to within the first 100 days of our administration engage every aggrieved group in Nigeria and secure their commitment to dialogue for true nationhood. And within two years the commission will acknowledge and reconcile every past and current national group’s grievance and force their reintegration of the diverse sectional groups in Nigeria into true nationhood.”



He also said his administration will support the separation of power.



Bakare promises to improve electricity, saying a lot of resources are lost in Nigeria due to poor electricity.



“I for one can relate to the frustration of the Nigerian businesses and business owners as they lose around 29 billion dollars annually to poor electricity,” he said.



On security, Bakare promised to restore the military to world-class as it was in the past and also improve the health sector.



“Our medical cities will give the primary school teachers access to the same quality of healthcare that is currently available only to those that can afford to travel to cities like Dubai,” he said.

