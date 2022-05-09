Stephanie Otobo Accuses Apostle Suleman Of Poisoning, Trying To Kill Her, Releases X-rated Photos

Canada-based Nigerian woman, Stephanie Otobo, who had some years ago alleged that she had an amorous relationship with Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, has released nude photos of the clergyman in a Twitter thread.



Otobo, who took to her Twitter handle on Monday, shared screenshots of her video chat with Suleman asking him to come forward and debunk her claims.

A photo of the clergyman holding his penis was shared and another showing her breasts while on a video call with him was also shared online.



She alleged that the cleric tried everything to stop her from progressing, and had almost ended her life.



She wrote on Twitter, “If these screenshots were fake, how did I get his pics that aren't public in the first place and how come I'm the first to release this kind of pics of him? He has changed his hairstyle twice since I came out to speak up with receipts. He has done a lot to appear different.



If these screenshots were fake, how did i get his pics that aren't public pics at the first place and how come I'm the first to release this kind of pics of him? He has changed his hairstyle twice since i came out to speak up with receipts. He has done alot to appear differentð¤£ pic.twitter.com/wsDOFKQDAX — Stephanie Otobo (@stephaniedocean) May 9, 2022

“If the dick pic isn't his, what is he gonna say about the scar oh his left thigh? His wife can't deny that scar. How did I know he has a scar on his left thigh if we didn't have intimacy? Lol. If he's denying it, he should open up his thigh let's see. His nails too say it all.“Some people kept on wondering why I came out exposing Apostle Johnson Suleman, and why I haven't let go ever since. The truth is that I never planned to. He pushed me to the wall and the only way I could fight back was to cry out and made everything known. The devil smile.“Apostle Johnson Suleman tried using police to shut me up because I visited Nigeria to do feature Timaya in a song. I already paid Clarence Peters for the visuals of the song before oga arrested me, cos I refused to obey him to go back to Canada. He wanted me to amount to nothing.“He did everything to stop my music career. He was scared that I'll be influential. He even poisoned me, paid my friends to set me up and bribed some members of my family to assassinate me. Lured me to come to make a false confession at his church in Auchi that I lied against him.“That it was other pastors and politicians that wanted to bring him down. How come no name was mentioned.? I only did that cos the pressure was too much and everyone had left me to suffer alone. No support. I had to give up at that moment to have the opportunity for reinforcement.“This man has done everything to end my life but God is not dead, this video is the complete story of how everything happened and how it's going lately. I'll release a comprehensive video of everything that happened and the answers to questions."https://twitter.com/stephaniedocean/status/1523549192819408896?t=iM2injjlia-qq7pPzmPDOw&s=19The case of Otobo, a Canada-based singer, came up in 2017 and 2018 when she accused Suleman of having a sexual relationship with her – a controversial scandal that plagued the church and attracted the attention of Nigerians for months.In January 2018, Otobo accused Suleman of impregnating her and breaching a promise to marry her.She claimed she had sex romps with the pastor in Italy, New York and Nigeria.Suleman denied the allegations and threatened to sue SaharaReporters for reporting the story.He also threatened Festus Keyamo, whose law office in Lagos represented Otobo, demanding an apology and the payment of N1 billion to him for blackmail and injury.Otobo however said she had pictures of him exposing his private parts, evidence of which it said would emerge in court. She released part of the photos in a Twitter thread on Monday.