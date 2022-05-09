UK Confirms Monkeypox In Traveller From Nigeria

The patient had recently travelled from Nigeria, which is where they are believed to have contracted the infection

by Saharareporters, New York May 09, 2022

A person in England has been diagnosed with monkeypox, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.
 
The patient had recently travelled from Nigeria, which is where they are believed to have contracted the infection, before travelling to the UK, the UKHSA said.

Monkey Pox Discovery Magazine

The person is receiving care at the expert infectious disease unit at the Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London, Daily Mail reports.
 
Monkeypox is a rare viral infection which kills up to one in 10 of those infected but does not spread easily among people.
 
It is the seventh ever case of monkeypox in the UK and is the only case recorded since two patients were identified in North Wales in 2021.
 
The disease was first detected in the UK in 2018 after another traveller brought the virus back from Nigeria and it spread to two other people, including one NHS nurse who caught it from bed linen.
 
The person who has contracted Monkeypox is receiving care at the expert infectious disease unit at the Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London (pictured)
 
It is usually a mild self-limiting illness and most people recover within a few weeks but severe illness can occur in some individuals.
 
The infection can be spread when someone is in close contact with an infected person; however, there is a very low risk of transmission to the general population.
 
A Government spokesperson said that, as a precautionary measure, UKHSA experts are working closely with NHS colleagues and will be contacting people who might have been in close contact with the individual to provide information and health advice.
 
Dr Colin Brown, Director of Clinical and Emerging Infections, UKHSA, said: 'It is important to emphasise that monkeypox does not spread easily between people and the overall risk to the general public is very low.
 
'We are working with NHS England and NHS Improvement (NHSEI) to contact the individuals who have had close contact with the case prior to confirmation of their infection, to assess them as necessary and provide advice.
 
'UKHSA and the NHS have well established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with cases of imported infectious disease and these will be strictly followed.'
 
Dr Nicholas Price, Director NHSE High Consequence Infection Diseases (airborne) Network and Consultant in Infectious Diseases at Guy’s and St Thomas’, said: 'The patient is being treated in our specialist isolation unit at St Thomas’ Hospital by expert clinical staff with strict infection prevention procedures.
 
'This is a good example of the way that the High Consequence Infectious Diseases national network and UKHSA work closely together in responding swiftly and effectively to these sporadic cases.'
 
Initial symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.
 
A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body.
 
The rash changes and goes through different stages before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.
 
The first case of monkeypox in a human being was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and has since been detected in a number of central and western African countries.
 
Most cases are reported in the DRC and Nigeria.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ondo Health Workers Yet To Receive Hazard Allowances Despite Governor Akeredolu’s Promise
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Ondo Task Force Begins Monitoring Banks' Compliance With Social Distancing Rules
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Insists State Is COVID-19 Free, Lifts Lockdown In Kabba/Bunu LGA
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Don’t Sack Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, ASCAB Warns Nigerian Government, States, Lists Roadmap To Economic Revival
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Index COVID-19 Case Only Suffered From Bee Sting, He Was Discharged Without Seeing His Result —Information Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Oyo Government Discharges 95 Coronavirus Patients
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Stephanie Otobo Accuses Apostle Suleman Of Poisoning, Trying To Kill Her, Releases X-rated Photos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Workers Demand N1 Million Compensation Each From Local Council In Rivers For Withholding Their Salaries
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
International Interpol Launch Probe Into N89 Billion ‘Laundered’ To Kenya From Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Politics Dutch Nigerian Declares Interest To Contest Plateau Governorship Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Pastor Bakare Formally Declares To Run Nigerian President, Lists 4-point Agenda
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal 2023 Elections: We Shared 200 Cars But They Were Angry, We’ll Soon Distribute Hundreds Of Aeroplanes –Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami Boasts
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News 2023 Presidency: Sack, Recommend Prosecution Of Central Bank Governor, Emefiele If He Fails To Resign, Falana-led Group Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Oil Fuel Scarcity: Nigerian Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Blames Salah Holiday, Others For Long Queues
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Edo Police Arrest Prophet For Using Fake Prophesy To ‘Steal' Car
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News How Late Arthur Nzeribe, Others Attempted To Sabotage Nigeria's Democracy
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Kano Film Director Declared Wanted By Censors Board Attacked Over Movie Considered Immoral
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Court Rejects Central Bank Governor, Emefiele’s Request To Restrain Electoral Body, INEC, Over Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad