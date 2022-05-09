UPDATE: Police Confirm Attack By Unknown Gunmen On Truck Conveying Cows In Anambra

by Saharareporters, New York May 09, 2022

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed that a truck conveying cows was set on fire in the state.
 
SaharaReporters had reported how gunmen set ablaze a truck loaded with cows along Uga-Ezinifite Road in the Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

An eyewitness had said the truck was being driven by northerners before it was attacked by the gunmen who set it on fire.
 
The incident happened at about 8 am on Sunday, May 8.
 
The spokesperson for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga in a statement said a suspect had been arrested in connection with the attack.
 
He added that one Mohammed Lawan who was conveying the cattle, was rescued by the police alongside other occupants.
 
Ikenga revealed that only the front of the truck was affected.
 
“The command has rescued one Mohammed Lawan of Taraba State Livestock within Ezinifite and Uga expressway,” the police spokesperson said.
 
“The rescue was following a distress call today, May 8, at about 8 am of suspected arson and cruelty to animals by gunmen.”
 
The latest incident comes exactly a month after unknown gunmen shot dead over 20 cows and several goats at the Nkwo Igboukwu market in the same council area.
 
SaharaReporters had reported at the time that some residents who were thrown into a state of confusion following the incident, gathered around the dead livestock, deliberating on what could have happened.
 
From videos shared, some of the traders were seen running, as they assumed the gunmen came back to attack them.
 
However, they returned when they observed their assumption was baseless.
 
A man said, “People can just start running at any time. We are just being vigilant. This is happening live at Igboukwu.”
 

Saharareporters, New York

