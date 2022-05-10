Adamu Garba Says Only Money Matters In APC As He Withdraws From Presidential Race, After Raising N83.2Million From Donors

Adamu Garba, a presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has withdrawn from contesting for the party's presidential ticket.



Garba, a former presidential candidate, made the announcement via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.



He said he withdrew from the race due to the high cost of obtaining APC expression of interest and nomination forms for the presidency and the cost of running for political office.

He said his decision to shun obtaining APC presidential form was due to consultations with his campaign team. He said N81.75 million had been generated from private donations while N1.4 million was generated from online donations, giving a total of N83.2 million.



He, however, promised that the funds would be returned to the donors as he encouraged them to send an email with evidence of payment.



Garba also said his next political move would be announced in the coming days while accusing the APC of taking steps that may likely dent its democratic credentials.



He said, “I call this conference to notify Nigerians and my supporters all over the country that after high-level deliberation with our internal campaign team, we have concluded that we will not be obtaining the expression of interest and nomination form for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the APC.



“Our team has determined the following: Our generation should not set an example as part of the people that supported the financialization/commercialization of our political space, especially the public office, considering the high cost of the nomination forms. The highest in the world. We believe this action is capable of over financialising our political space, institutionalizing vote-buying, encouraging corruption, and complete obliteration the youth and the poor from participation.



“When we raised this concern on several media fora, the party, however, believed the high cost of form will separate the serious contenders from unserious ones.

“This goes contrary to our belief that you can only separate serious contenders from unserious ones by the competency, capacity, credibility, strength of the programme, workable solutions, and sellable candidate to Nigeria through rapid intraparty debates and other high-level criteria reviews that can ensure we present a better leader for future for Nigeria.



“We further discovered that even if we went ahead to obtain the form, the party has foreclosed the plan for primary election because of the presence of the request for a Letter of Voluntary withdrawal on page 18 of the nomination form.



“I cannot, in all honesty, rally funds from my supporters in the hope that we will be having a primary election, then sign a postdated letter of voluntary withdrawal from the contest.



“The party, from its convention to this moment, has taken several steps that may likely dent our democratic credentials as we venture into the third decade of our uninterrupted democracy. These steps, if not changed, could reverse the gains we make over time and return us back to centrist, sycophantic, patronage-driven unitary systems, a situation we have to avoid at all costs in the interest of the future of Nigeria.



“Recalled that I had made a similar lamentation to the APC in the run-up to the 2019 election, it appears, with this decision, the party clearly shows that only money matters in who becomes the leader of the largest black nation on earth and not other critical tenets of character required of a 21st century leader.



“We have recorded the sum of N81,750,000.00 in private donations and N1,457, 794.70 in online donations. Totaling N83,207,794.70. We sincerely, immensely, and graciously thank everyone for these wonderful contributions and donations, including those who made theirs anonymously.



“We, however, request that all those who donated online and who require a refund send an email with evidence of payment to [email protected] I assure you of a complete refund upon request.



“Those that made private donations, we know them, we will meet them and settle this out.



“Incidentally, if your donations are done for pursuing our course for the Presidency. of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the coming 2023 election, the battle is not over yet. Kindly do bear with us for further directives in the coming days.



“I deeply, immensely appreciate my supporters, friends, well-wishers, and the well-meaning Nigerian Youth who contributed unceasingly to this journey. We are just starting, Insha Allah.”



